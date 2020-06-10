Three more deaths were reported locally Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health. Two of those deaths were in Noble County and another was in St. Joseph County.
Elkhart County also saw the largest increase in cases locally, with an upward bump of 32. Marshall County also had a higher-than-normal increase of 17.
Here are Wednesday's numbers:
Statewide — 38,337 positive cases, up 339; 2,173 deaths, up 15; 320,094 tested, up 4,881 with 12% of those positive.
Elkhart County — 1,832 positive cases, up 32; 29 deaths, zero new; 13,274 tested.
LaGrange County — 188 positive cases, up seven; two deaths, zero new; 814 tested.
Noble County — 310 positive cases, up five; 25 deaths, up two; 2,185 tested.
Kosciusko County — 252 positive cases, up 10; two deaths, zero new; 2,616 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,453 positive cases, up 16; 44 deaths, up one (St. Joseph County Health Department reported 56 as of Monday); 16,560 tested.
Marshall County — 247 positive cases, up 17; two deaths, zero new; 2,431 tested.
