GOSHEN — The number of new COVID-19 cases in local counties seems to be stabilizing, according to data released Wednesday.
There were three new local COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday, one each in Elkhart, Noble and St. Joseph counties.
The Indiana State Department of Health said there were 281 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported Wednesday in Indiana. That number brings the state’s total of positive cases to 43,140. The highest daily total was 946 positive cases reported March 26. Since then the state’s case numbers have gradually dropped, with spikes occurring periodically.
Elkhart County has been leading the five-county region in daily new cases for all of June. The county’s new cases Wednesday numbered 41, just above Tuesday’s total of 40. The county's highest one-day total was 112, which was reported last week on June 17. The county has had 1,420 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded so far this month. The next highest total is in St. Joseph County, which has had 975 cases this month.
Here are Wednesday’s numbers:
Statewide — 43,140 positive cases, up 281; 2,386 deaths, up nine; 431,833 tested, up 5,533 with a positive test rate of 9.9%.
Elkhart County — 2,704 positive cases, up 41; 40 deaths, up one; 19,278 tested, up 433 with a positive test rate of 14.03%.
LaGrange County — 412 positive cases, up four; six deaths, no new deaths; 1,861 tested, up 31 with a positive test rate of 22.13%.
Noble County — 383 positive cases, up six; 28 deaths, up one; 3,455 tested, up 43 with a positive test rate of 11.08%.
Kosciusko County — 406 positive cases, up nine; two deaths, no new deaths; 4,364 tested, up 71 with a positive test rate of 9.3%.
St. Joseph County — 1,705 positive cases, up 18; 59 deaths, up 1; 22,997 tested, up 414 with a positive test rate of 7.4%.
Marshall County — 374 positive cases, up five; three deaths, no new cases; 3,689 tested, up 53 with a positive test rate of 10.13%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.