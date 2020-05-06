Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the Indiana Department of Health Wednesday afternoon for Elkhart County, bringing the total to 16 deaths so far.
Another three were also reported in St. Joseph County, making its total 24.
Here are the numbers for Wednesday, according to the IDH:
Statewide — 21,870 positive cases, up 862; 1,264 dead, up 51; 120,496 tested, up 4,692.
Elkhart County — 361 positive cases, up 19; 16 deaths, up three; 2,729 tested, up 152.
LaGrange County — 36 positive cases, up three; two deaths, zero new; 191 tested, up four.
Noble County — 123 positive cases, up one; 14 deaths, zero new; 429 tested, up three.
Kosciusko County — 39 positive cases, up one; one death, zero new; 682 tested, up 14.
St. Joseph County — 714 positive cases, up 27; 24 dead, three new; 4,180 tested, up 175.
Marshall County — 31 positive cases, up one; one dead, zero new; 531 tested, up 13.
