GOSHEN — After 748 more Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19, the state has passed the 50,000 mark.
In numbers reported Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health, there has now been 50,300 confirmed cases in the state. Nine new COVID-19-related deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 2,555.
LaGrange County reported both no new deaths and no new positive cases, according to the ISDH, while Elkhart County reported one new death, bring the total to 58, and 39 new positive cases, bringing the total to 3,470.
Marshall County also reported one new death, bringing the total there to eight deaths.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday 3 million cases in the U.S. — 64,771 new ones from the previous day. There have been 132,056 deaths in the U.S.
Dr. Lydia Mertz, Elkhart County Health Officer, released the weekly demographic update for the county Friday, which included results up to and including July 2.
According to the report, the county’s positivity rate dropped from 13.4% to 9.6%.
“I was pleased to see that change since the public health mask order was issued,” Mertz stated in the news release. “I hope to continue to see good results as the public realizes the need for masks to slow the spread of this virus, and can see in the data how effective this can be.”
According to the report, a large number of young people are testing positive, particularly those between ages 20-49.
Following are the numbers based on age group:
Ages Elkhart County State
1-19 15.9% 7.1%
20-29 19% 16.2%
30-39 16.7% 16.1%
40-49 16.9% 16.6%
50-59 12.9% 15.6%
60-69 8.7% 12.1%
70-79 5.1% 7.6%
80+ 4.7% 8.7%
Mertz also released numbers regarding race in Elkhart County, including: white 35%, Black 3.3%, Asian 0.4%, other 19.9% and unknown 44.5%.
Regarding ethnicity, 14.7% not Hispanic/Latino tested positive, 14% were Hispanic/Latino and 71.3% were unknown.
In regard to gender, 49.3% positive tests belonged to females, 47.3% males and 3.4% unknown.
“The unknown category means the information was not noticed on the initial lab slip,” Mertz added, “and was not gathered at the contact tracing level.”
Here are Friday’s numbers:
Statewide — 50,300 positive cases, up 748; 2,555 deaths, up nine; 550,562 tested, up 8,326; positivity rate, 9.1%.
Elkhart County — 3,470 positive cases, up 39; 58 deaths, one new; 25,233 tested, up 277; positivity rate, 13.8%.
LaGrange County — 482 positive cases, zero new; nine deaths, zero new; 2,179 tested, up 16; positivity rate, 22.1%.
Noble County — 501 positive cases, up 10; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,606 tested, up 68; positivity rate, 10.9%
Kosciusko County — 570 positive cases, up five; four deaths, zero new; 5,881 tested, up 81; positivity rate, 9.7%.
St. Joseph County — 2,051 positive cases, up 27; 69 deaths, zero new; 28,777 tested, up 333; positivity rate, 7.1%.
Marshall County — 530 positive cases, nine new; eight deaths, one new; 4,795 tested, up 77; positivity rate, 11.1%.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
SPLASH PADS, INDOOR RENTAL FACILITIES CLOSED
City of Goshen officials announced Friday via a Facebook post the splash pads and indoor rental facilities in parks will be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The splash pads at both Walnut Park and Rieth Park were closed as of 8 p.m. Friday, the post stated. The newly-constructed splash pad located at Pringle Park will not open for the time being.
Also beginning Friday, Goshen’s indoor rental facilities will be closed for gatherings, city officials said. The indoor facilities to be closed include Schrock Pavilion in Shanklin Park, Abshire Cabin in Abshire Park, the Powerhouse and Rieth Interpretive Center. Outdoor, open-air pavilions remain open, the post stated, and added that city officials “strongly recommends gatherings of 50 people or less.”
“We know this comes at a tough time when high temperatures are prompting families to find activities to cool off but we want to ensure we are doing our part to mitigate that spread of the disease,” Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tanya Heyde said. “We will continue to closely monitor Elkhart County coronavirus cases and adapt our re-opening plans accordingly.”
