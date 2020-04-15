The Indiana Department of Health today increased the number of people who died from complications related to COVID-19 to 436, which is 49 more people than Tuesday.
As of today, 8,955 people in the state have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an increase of 440. The results come from 48,396 conducted tests, an increase of 2,420 from Tuesday.
In Elkhart County, the number of people who tested positive increased by five to 105. Deaths remain at three. So far, 1,055 people have been tested.
In St. Joseph County, 273 people have tested positive. They have five deaths. And as of today, 987 tests have been completed by the state.
In Marshall County, 19 people have tested positive. They have had zero deaths and 230 people have been tested.
In LaGrange County, 14 people have tested positive. They remain at one death. Sixty-four people have been tested at the state level.
In Noble County, eight more people have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus. This comes after the Noble County Health Department announced a nursing home in Kendallville has multiple COVID-19 patients. This is the second nursing home in Noble County to have residents test positive. The first was in Avilla.
Noble County remains with one death and 108 people have been tested.
In Kosciusko County, the number of positive cases remained flat at 19. They remain at one death. So far, 309 people have been tested.
