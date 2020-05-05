The number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus increased in every local county, but none as many as in Noble County Tuesday.
However, St. Joseph County was the only local county to report a death, the county's 21st.
In Noble County, there were 36 new positive cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health on its website Tuesday afternoon. That brings the total number of cases in Noble County to 122.
Elkhart County was second in the number of new positive cases locally, with 21 new positive cases, bringing that total to 342.
Here are Tuesday's numbers:
Statewide — 21,033 positive cases, up 541; 1,213 deaths, up 62; 115,834 tested, up 2,550.
Elkhart County — 342 positive cases, up 21; 13 deaths, zero new; 2,577 tested, up 115.
LaGrange County — 33 positive cases, up three; two deaths, zero new; 187 tested, up 18.
Noble County — 122 positive cases, up 36; 14 deaths, zero new; 426 tested, up 22.
Kosciusko County — 38 positive cases, up one; 1 death, zero new; 668 tested, up 35.
St. Joseph County — 687 positive cases, up 19; 21 deaths, up one; 4,005 tested, up 190.
Marshall County — 32 positive cases, up one; one death, zero new; 518 tested, up 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.