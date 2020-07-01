Elkhart County is leading the area in new coronavirus cases, however, its positive rate continues to decline, according to information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday. No new deaths were reported locally.
Elkhart County had 44 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,085. The rate of people who tested positive though has dropped to 13.9%, which has been consistently in the 14%+ in recent weeks. Other counties had much lower numbers.
Here are Wednesday's numbers:
Statewide — 45,952 positive cases, up 371; 2,456 deaths, up eight; 489,716 tested, up 5,555; positive rate, 9.4%.
Elkhart County — 3,085, up 44; 43 deaths, zero new; 22,081 tested, up 365; positive rate, 13.9%.
LaGrange County — 459 positive cases, up three; six deaths, zero new; 2,071 tested, up nine; positive rate, 22.1%.
Noble County — 447 positive cases, up 13; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,035 tested, up 45; positive rate, 11.8%.
Kosciusko County — 495 positive cases, up 11; two deaths, zero new; 5,162 tested, up 86; positive rate, 9.59%.
St. Joseph County — 1,849 positive cases, up 19; 65 deaths, zero new; 25,817 tested, up 215; positive rate, 7.16%.
Marshall County — 412 positive cases, up three; three deaths, zero new; 4,209 tested, up 53; positive rate, 9.79%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.