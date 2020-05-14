One new COVID-19-related death was reported for Elkhart County by the Indiana State Department of Health Thursday. That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 22. No other local counties reported deaths.
Elkhart County and St. Joseph County each had an increase of 40 positive cases, according to ISDH.
Here are Thursday's numbers:
Statewide — 26,053 positive tests, up 634; 1,508 deaths, up 26; 160,239 tested, up 6,325.
Elkhart County — 589 positive tests, up 40; 22 deaths, up one; 4,628 tested.
LaGrange County — 46 positive tests, up five; two deaths, zero new; 253 tested.
Noble County — 144 positive tests, up two; 17 deaths, zero new; 588 tested.
Kosciusko County — 50 positive cases, up two; one death, zero new; 1,073 tested.
St. Joseph County — 897 positive cases, up 40; 28 deaths, zero new; 6,697 tested.
Marshall County — 39 positive cases, up two; one death, zero new; 843 tested.
