Of the three people statewide whose death was determined to be COVID-19-related, one of them was from Elkhart County.
That brings Elkhart County up to 71 people who have died as a result of the virus, according to the Indiana Department of Health's number provided on its website coronavirus.in.gov Monday.
The ISDH also announced that 561 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 62,907 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total
Here are Monday's numbers:
Statewide — 62,907 positive cases, up 561; 2,709 deaths, up three; 707,791 tested, up 6,595; 8.9% positivity rate.
Elkhart County — 4,378 positive cases, up 32; 71 deaths, up one; 32,456 tested, up 148; 13.49% positivity rate.
LaGrange County — 524 positive cases, zero new; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,466 tested, up nine; 21.25% positivity rate.
Noble County — 602 positive cases, up three; 28 deaths, zero new; 5,593 tested, up 41; 10.76% positivity rate.
Kosciusko County — 766 positive cases, up six; 11 deaths, zero new; 8,121 tested, up 77; 9.43% positivity rate.
St. Joseph County — 2,830 positive cases, up 29; 76 deaths, zero new; 38,406 tested, up 445; 7.37% positivity rate.
Marshall County — 712 positive cases, up 10; 19 deaths, zero new; 6,561 tested, up 94; 10.85% positivity rate.
According to ISDH, another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
ISDH is hosting drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Goshen, Elkhart, Boonville, Hammond, Knox, Nashville, Plymouth, Rensselear, Chrisney, Tell City, Vevay, Warsaw, Bluffton, West Lafayette and Gary.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
