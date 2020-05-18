No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported locally, and there were 14 in the state, according to information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health on its website Monday.
Here are Monday's numbers:
Statewide — 28,255 positive cases, up 492; 1,621 deaths, up 14; 183,912 tested, up 6,696 with 15.4% testing positive.
Elkhart County — 687 positive cases, up 19; 23 deaths, zero new; 5,710 tested.
LaGrange County — 50 positive cases, up one; two deaths, zero new; 317 tested.
Noble County — 152 positive cases, zero new; 20 deaths, zero new; 731 tested.
Kosciusko County — 58 positive cases, up two; one death, zero new; 1,239 tested.
St. Joseph County — 984 positive cases, up 13; 28 deaths, zero new; 8,006 tested.
Marshall County — 42 positive cases, up one; one death, zero new; 992 tested.
