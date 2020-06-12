Elkhart County has seen in increase of 53 novel coronavirus cases since noon Thursday, along with two deaths, according to information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health Friday.
Deaths in St. Joseph County increased by five to 50, bringing it closer to that county health department’s count of 56.
Here are Friday’s numbers:
Statewide: 39,146 positive cases, up 452; 2,214 deaths, up 16; 335,180 tested, up 8,019 with a positive case rate of 11.7%.
Elkhart County — 1,929 positive cases, up 53; 32 deaths, up two; 14,056 tested.
LaGrange County — 235, up 16; two deaths, adjusted down one from three (the case belonged to Noble County, according to the LaGrange County Health Department); 926 tested; 65 recovered.
Noble County — 318 positive cases, up seven; 25 deaths, up one; 2,382 tested.
Kosciusko County — 277 positive cases, up six, 215 are active; two deaths, zero new; 2,792 tested; 62 recovered.
St. Joseph County — 1,496 positive cases, up 15; 50 deaths, up five; 17,305 tested.
Marshall County — 276 positive cases, up 15; three deaths, zero new; 2,627 tested.
