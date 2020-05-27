After many days of escalating cases, Elkhart and St. Joseph counties' numbers of new coronavirus cases fell to 13 each Wednesday, according to information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Elkhart County has had higher numbers since May 18.
Also, no new deaths were reported in any of our local counties in today's ISDH report.
Here are Wednesday's numbers:
Statewide — 32,437 positive cases, up 370; 1,871 deaths, up 21; 235,333 tested, up 4,593.
Elkhart County — 1,070 positive cases, up 13; 28 deaths, zero new; 8,364 tested.
LaGrange County — 62 positive cases, up two; two deaths, zero new; 483 tested.
Noble County — 192 positive cases, up three; 21 deaths, zero new; 1,160 tested.
Kosciusko County — 97 positive cases, up three; one death, zero new; 1,575 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,218 positive cases, up 13; 34 deaths, zero new; 11,730 tested.
Marshall County — 80 positive cases, up four; one death; zero new; 1,444 tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.