GOSHEN — More positive cases of the novel coronavirus causing a worldwide pandemic were recorded in local counties over the weekend, with one new death attributed to the virus.
The death occurred in St. Joseph County, which now has a toll of 33.
In Elkhart County there were 105 new positive tests reported Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health. The last count reported in The Goshen News was 903 from Friday’s numbers.
Totals for Monday are:
• State — 31,715 confirmed cases, up 1,306; 1,832 deaths, up 41; 226,251, up 17,690.
• Elkhart County — 1,008 confirmed cases, up 105; 27 deaths, no new deaths; 7,960 tests, up 956.
• LaGrange County — 60 confirmed cases, up two; two death, no new deaths; 457 tests, up 32.
• Noble County — 185 confirmed cases, up 18; 20 deaths, no new deaths; 1,093 tests, up 158.
• Kosciusko County — 86 confirmed cases, up 14; 1 death, no new deaths; 1,518 tests, up 125.
• Marshall County — 64 confirmed cases, up 10; one death, no new deaths; 1,323 tested, up 170.
The numbers for all counties in the United States that have reported cases of COVID-19 have been broken down into cases per 100,000 of population by the staff of The Washington Post. https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/national/coronavirus-us-cases-deaths/
The Post numbers show that Elkhart County’s 27 deaths amounts to 13.3 deaths per 100,000 residents. The county’s 2018 estimated population was 205,560. For the 1,008 people who have tested positive, that number amounts to 495.1 per 100,000 people.
Numbers per 100,000 residents for other local counties as calculated by The Washington Post, with deaths followed by confirmed cases, are:
LaGrange — 5.1 and 154.1
Noble — 42.1 and 389.9
Kosciusko — 1.3 and 109.1
Marshall — 2.1 and 137.4
St. Joseph — 12.6 and 434.6
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work may visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. People without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
