Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at different rates in local counties, prompting the LaGrange County Health Department to issue a declaration mandating the wearing of face masks in certain circumstances.
LaGrange County had 10 new cases of the virus reported by the Indiana State Department of Health Monday. Total cases of the virus in the county now amount to 277. The state’s data shows 1,196 LaGrange County residents have been tested for the virus. There were no new deaths reported Monday. The county has had two deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic.
In the press release issued Monday, the department states masks that cover the nose and mouth must be worn:
• In an indoor area open to the public, including public transportation and including van transports
• In outdoor public areas where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained
• In a private indoor or outdoor area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained
The news release includes the statement, “Our county has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 illnesses and our best defense is hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks. Please do your part in stopping this disease.”
In Elkhart County, 87 new cases of the virus were reported. That brings the county total to 2,168 cases with 34 deaths. No new deaths were reported Monday. ISDH data shows 14,835 people have been tested for the virus in Elkhart County.
St. Joseph County totals are: 1,552 cases, 13 new cases, 50 deaths, no new deaths, 18,483 people tested.
Marshall County totals are: 305 cases, four new cases, three deaths, no new deaths and 2,887 total tested.
Kosciusko County totals are: 311 cases, five new cases, two deaths, no new deaths, and 3,067 people tested.
In Noble County the totals are: 337 cases, seven new cases, 27 deaths, no new deaths, and 3,067 people tested.
Indiana totals are: 40,430 total cases, 533 new cases, 2,251 deaths, 11 new deaths, 355,829 total tested; 41 percent of the state’s intensive care beds are available.
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Goshen Health, which operates Goshen Hospital, reported Monday its treatment numbers for COVID-19 cases that occurred during the prior week.
The increases for the week, plus the total from March 11 to date are:
• 941 tests completed last week, for a total of 6,352
• 875 negative test results, for a total of 5,056
• 194 positive test results last week, for a total of 896 (overall positivity rate of 15%)
• Test results not in yet: 369
• Admitted 32 patients, discharged 20, for a total of 114 patients and discharged 88
• Confirmed two additional COVID-positive related mortalities, for a total of five
“The privilege of having more freedom comes with the responsibility to do everything possible to protect ourselves and those around us. It is disappointing how many people don’t appear concerned about this virus, but they don’t see the really sick patients I do,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, hospital chief medical officer. “Unfortunately, this virus is not going away anytime soon. We must act now if we are going to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The hospital release reminds local residents that wearing masks, social distancing, handwashing, disinfecting household surfaces, covering your cough and staying home as much as possible have been proven to reduce the rate of transmission.
“For the safety of the community, individuals need to be diligent in taking precautions. Working together is critical,” the release states.
4TH OF JULY EVENTS CANCELED
Due to the pandemic, the Nappanee 4th of July parade, activities and fireworks have been canceled.
The fireworks, originally scheduled for July 4th, is tentatively rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, at 9:30 p.m., during the Apple Festival, according to Mayor Phil Jenkins.
“We hope to be able to celebrate July 4th as a community again in 2021. We encourage individuals to observe Independence Day by displaying the flag, honoring an active, retired, or deceased military service member, or gathering safely and responsibly with family and friends to celebrate our liberty and freedom,” Jenkins said.
