Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Elkhart County and another two in St. Joseph County when the Indiana Department of Health updated its website information Friday afternoon.
That brings the total number of deaths in Elkhart County to nine and the total in St. Joseph County to 19.
Statewide, another 55 people died, bringing the state's total to 1,062 deaths.
Here are Friday's numbers, as reported by the IDH.
Statewide — 18,630 positive tests, up 815; 1,062 deaths, up 55; 99,639 tested, up 4,660.
Elkhart County — 293 positive tests, up six; nine deaths, up two; 2,251 tested, up 145.
LaGrange County — 25 positive tests, zero new; two deaths, zero new; 156 tested, up 10.
Noble County — 71 positive tests, up two; 12 deaths, zero new; 367 tested, up 22.
Kosciusko County — 36 positive tests, up two; one death, zero new; 554 tested, up 31.
St. Joseph County — 642 positive tests, up nine; 19 deaths, up two; 3,536 tested, up 232.
Marshall County — 30 positive tests, up one; one dead, zero new; 454 tested, up 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.