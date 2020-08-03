Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.