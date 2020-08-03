GOSHEN — New positive cases of COVID-19 dwindled to 15 in Elkhart County Monday, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The county’s daily positive cases have not been that low since May 26 when 14 cases were recorded.
There was one new death reported in Elkhart County, bringing the toll from COVID-19 to 77 for the pandemic.
The ISDH also indicated the county’s moving average for new cases was 32.
MONDAY’S NUMBERS
Here are the number reported by ISDH Monday
Statewide — 68,433 positive cases, up 582; 2,780 deaths, five new; 775,482 tested, up 6,470; positivity rate, 8.8%; seven-day positivity rate, 7.4%.
Elkhart County — 4,597 positive cases, up 15; 77 deaths, one new; 34,921 tested, up 125; positivity rate, 13.2%; seven-day positivity rate, 9.2%.
LaGrange County — 542 positive cases, up three; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,562 tested, up four; positivity rate, 21.2%; seven-day positivity rate, 16.4%.
Noble County — 637 positive cases, up two; 28 deaths, zero new; 6,004 tested, up 35; positivity rate, 10.6%; seven-day positivity rate, 6.4%.
Kosciusko County — 819 positive cases, up three; 12 deaths, zero new; 8,863 tested, 55 new; positivity rate, 9.2%; seven-day positivity rate 5%.
Marshall County – 742 positive cases, zero new cases; 22 deaths, zero new; 7,001 tested, 17 new; positivity rate, 10.6%; seven-day positivity rate, 5%.
St. Joseph County – 3,154 positive cases, up 41; 79 deaths, zero new; 43,468 tested, 583 new; positivity rate, 7.3%; seven-day positivity rate, 5.3%.
HOSPITAL STATISTICS
As of Monday, more than 39% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 85% of ventilators were available across the state, according to the ISDH.
Beginning Tuesday, ISDH will be offering free testing through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at sites in Elkhart, Kosciusko and LaGrange counties. Other health organizations also offer testing.
For locations or to find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
EVENTS CANCELED
The August First Fridays festival set for Aug. 7 in downtown Goshen has been canceled, organizers announced Monday afternoon. The event has been canceled each month during the pandemic.
