Elkhart County saw its largest jump in novel coronavirus cases on Friday, with the Indiana State Department of Health reporting an additional 90 cases.
That brings Elkhart County's total of coronavirus cases to 1,585.
The ISDH also reported two more deaths in St. Joseph County.
Here are Friday's numbers:
Statewide — 36,578 positive cases, up 533; 2,078 deaths, up 27; 291,638 tested, up 6,540 with a positive rate of 12.5%.
Elkhart County — 1,585 positive cases, up 90; 28 deaths, zero new; 11,631 tested.
LaGrange County — 128 positive cases, up 12; two deaths, zero new; 678 tested.
Noble County — 278 positive cases, up 10; 21 deaths, zero new; 1,910 tested.
Kosciusko County — 205 positive cases, up 26; two deaths, zero new; 2,203 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,358 positive cases up 21; 38 deaths, two new; 14,969 tested.
Marshall County — 187 positive cases, up nine; two deaths, zero new; 2,088 tested.
ROUNDUP
More younger people testing positive, but older people are dying
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz released coronavirus statistics Friday that show younger people are testing positive more than older people.
There have been 205 new cases this week through Thursday, with another 90 added Friday, for 295 cases in one week.
There have been no deaths since May 23.
Mertz said health officials have noticed that 13.7% of all new cases have been in the 0-19 years old age group, significantly higher than a month ago. The county has also seen almost 20% of all new cases in the 20-29 age group, 17% in the 30-39 age group, and 18% in the 40-49 age group.
“That means 69% of our new cases are in people less than 50 years old,” she writes.
Women are slightly outpacing men in testing positive.
“The demographic information is incomplete, so it is difficult to have accurate numbers, but we know we see a sharp increase among the county’s Hispanic and Latino populations,” she writes.
Mertz added that data from the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis show more elderly are hospitalized, are critically ill, and more likely to die — especially after age 60.
“The numbers continue to show rising cases again this week,” she writes. “We ask younger people to be careful when around your parents, older aunts and uncles and grandparents. You are more likely to unknowingly spread the virus to someone more susceptible to serious consequences.”
She urges people to continue washing their hands, distance themselves, wear a mask, and stay home if they are sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.