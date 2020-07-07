Nine new local COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday, according to new state health statistics.
While St. Joseph and Marshall counties both added two new deaths to their totals, Elkhart County officials reported five deaths.
The Indiana State Health Department added 19 COVID-19 deaths to the state total Tuesday, with most of those fatalities happening between Thursday and Monday and others dating back to June 26.
While state statistics show coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are far below peak levels in late April and early May, Gov. Eric Holcomb last week delayed further easing of statewide business and gathering-size restrictions until at least July 18 because of worries about increased infection rates in some parts of Indiana and neighboring states.
A mask-wearing mandate takes effect Thursday in Indianapolis, while St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana have similar requirements in place.
About 45% of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths have involved nursing home residents. State health officials reported 54 new nursing home deaths in a weekly update released Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,220 out of 2,717 deaths of people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Tuesday, 41 percent of ICU beds and 84 percent of ventilators are available.
Here are Tuesday’s numbers:
Statewide — 48,626 positive cases, up 314; 2,524 deaths, up 19; 530,075 tested, up 3,568; positivity rate, 9.2%.
Elkhart County — 3,320 positive cases, up 21; 51 deaths, five new; 24,169 tested, up 177; positivity rate, 13.7%.
LaGrange County — 471 positive cases, up two; nine deaths, zero new; 2,145 tested, up six; positivity rate, 22%.
Noble County — 484 positive cases, up two; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,469 tested, up 32; positivity rate, 10.8%
Kosciusko County — 556 positive cases, up six; four deaths, zero new; 5,689 tested, up 111; positivity rate, 9.8%.
St. Joseph County — 1,981 positive cases, up 18; 68 deaths, two new; 27,771 tested, up 237; positivity rate, 7.1%.
Marshall County — 492 positive cases, zero new; six deaths, two new; 4,565 tested, up 38; positivity rate, 10.8%.
To date, 530,075 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 521,722 on Monday, according to the ISDH.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
POOL, SPRAY PARK CLOSED
The city of Elkhart announced Monday the Pierre Moran Pool & McNaughton Spray Park have been closed.
The state of the COVID-19 outbreak in Elkhart County that warranted action from the state has led to this decision, officials stated in a news release.
“This was a tough decision," Mayor Rod Roberson said. "But given where we are with this virus, it was the right one for Elkhart. Our staff prepared for weeks to ensure they took all the necessary measures and they did an excellent job. Unfortunately, the environment of the pool and the spray park is not conducive to wearing masks, distancing, and mitigation. Our numbers are climbing and we must do all we can to slow the spread of this virus.”
NOON TIME TALKS
The Noon Time Talk at the Midwest Museum of American Art, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart, will be held at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Masks are required for all gallery talks. Gallery Talks or Noon Time Talks each Thursday will be limited to 35 people on a first-come-first-serve basis, officials announced Monday in a news release. Doors will be locked at 12:15 and no admittance to the museum by the public will be allowed until the talk has concluded and the galleries emptied and sterilized.
Director and curator for Midwest Museum of American Art, Brian Byrn, will discuss the current exhibition "Made in Michiana: 41 Years of the Best of Show," during the Noon Time Talk. The exhibition, which runs through Aug. 2, represents four decades of acquisitions from the annual Elkhart Juried Regional show.
Admission will be $5 or free for MMAA members and donors.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
