INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart County's number of positive novel coronavirus cases rose by 70 to 4,150 Wednesday, according to information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday afternoon.
One death was also reported in the county, bringing the total to 69 COVID-19-related deaths. Marshall County was the only other local county with deaths. That county had an increase of two deaths, bringing its total to 16.
Here are Wednesday's numbers:
Statewide — 58,673 positive cases, up 763; 2,666 deaths, up 14; 654,413 tested, up 9,649; 9.0% positivity rate.
Elkhart County — 4,150 positive cases, up 70; 69 deaths, up one; 30,388 tested, up 360; 13.66% positivity rate.
LaGrange County — 504 positive cases, up four; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,382 tested, up 13; 21.16% positivity rate.
Noble County — 579 positive cases, up five; 28 deaths, zero new; 5,265 tested, up 17; 11.00% positivity rate.
Kosciusko County — 711 positive cases, up 22; eight deaths, zero new; 7,452 tested, up 228; 9.54% positivity rate.
St. Joseph County — 2,605 positive cases, up 52; 74 deaths, zero new; 35,403 tested, up 737; 7.36% positivity rate.
Marshall County — 682 positive cases, up 11; 16 deaths, up two; 6,101 tested, up 111; 11.18% positivity rate.
As of Wednesday, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and more than 82 percent of ventilators are available statewide.
A total of 2,666 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
