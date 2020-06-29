The Indiana State Health Department said Monday five more Hoosiers have died from the COVID-19 virus.
The deaths bring the statewide death toll attributed to the virus to 2,432. Also, there was an increase of 312 new virus cases announced. The ISDH statistics show that 45,228 state residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
The department also released information that shows 10.5% of the intensive care unit beds in the state are in use by COVID-19 patients, and with other causes of those beds being used factored in, 40.3% of the ICU beds were available Sunday. Ventilator use by COVID-19 patients was 2.9% of those devices.
COUNTY NUMBERS
Elkhart County — 3,003 total positive cases, up 27; 42 deaths, no new deaths; 21,341 total tested, up 200 with a positive rate of 14.07%.
LaGrange County — 449 total positive cases, up three; six deaths, no new deaths; 2,042 total tested, up 19 with a positive rate of 21.9%.
Noble County — 431 total positive cases, up four; 28 deaths, no new deaths; 3,954 tested, up 62 with a positive rate of 10.9%.
Kosciusko County — 477 total positive cases, up nine; two deaths, no new deaths; 4,976 tested, up 33 with a positive rate of 9.5%.
Marshall County — 407 total positive cases, up four; three deaths, no new deaths; 4,098 tested, up 68 with a positive rate of 9.9%.
St. Joseph County — 1,819 total positive cases, up seven; 65 deaths, up one; 25,280 tested, up 319 with a positive rate of 7.19%.
HOSPITAL NUMBERS
In their weekly updates, Goshen Hospital staff provided the following statistics:
• 8,391 tests completed with 1,118 positive tests for a positive rate of 14.4%.
• There were 6,660 negative results and 574 test results are pending.
“We’re still seeing many COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization, and the percent of positive tests continue to be high,” said Randy Christophel, CEO. “We appreciate everyone who is helping to slow the spread of this virus by wearing a mask in public and taking the additional precautions of physical distancing, handwashing, disinfecting and staying home if you’re not feeling well. You are making a difference to your friends, family and the whole community by helping reduce the spread of this virus.”
TWO TESTING SITES ADDED
Two temporary testing sites for COVID-19 have been added in Goshen and Elkhart. The Goshen site is at Team Rehab, 223 Chicago Ave., which is in the Trinity Plaza. The site will be operating through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Elkhart testing can be obtain at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St. through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CANCELLATION
Elkhart County’s Agricultural Society has cancelled its annual meeting and award program because of COVID – 19.
Jean Williams, president of the Ag Society, said, “Our board thought it was in the best interest of the community to cancel our event this year. We did not want to see any of our attendees and supporters get sick because they attended our banquet.”
The Ag Society honors farmers, farm families, rural churches, and agricultural businesses who have made exceptional contributions to this community. No award winners will be selected in 2020.
SCHOOL EMPLOYEE TESTS POSITIVE
A Goshen Community Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the school district.
People who have been working with the employee have been notified to ensure that appropriate quarantine actions are taken, the news release states. In addition, GCS is working with the Elkhart County Health Department for additional contact tracing and social isolating beyond school district staff.
