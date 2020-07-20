Elkhart County led local counties in the number of new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to more than 4,000, in numbers released by the Indiana State Department of Health Monday.
Elkhart County had 47 new cases and a positivity rate of 13.65%.
LaGrange County still has the highest positivity rate of local counties, with a rate of 21.27%.
Statewide, there were 658 additional Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
That brings to 57,206 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
Here are Monday's numbers:
Statewide — 57,206 positive cases, up 658; 2,632 deaths, up three; 635,660 tested, up 8,845; 9.0% positivity rate.
Elkhart County — 4,046 positive cases, up 47; 64 deaths, zero new; 29,637 tested, up 384; 13.65% positivity rate.
LaGrange County — 499 positive cases, up one; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,346 tested, up 23; 21.27% positivity rate.
Noble County — 566 positive cases, up 10; 28 deaths, zero new; 5,172 tested, up 62; 10.94 positivity rate.
Kosciusko County — 679 positive cases, up 22; eight deaths, zero new; 7,029 tested, up 90; 9.66% positivity rate.
St. Joseph County — 2,524 positive cases, up 33; 74 deaths, up one; 34,267 tested, up 501; 7.36% positivity rate.
Marshall County — 663 positive cases, up four; 13 deaths, zero new; 5,895 tested, up 120; 11.25% positivity rate.
As of Monday, more than 36% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available statewide.
A total of 2,632 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 635,660 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 626,880 on Sunday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
