Elkhart County and St. Joseph County each had a COVID-19-related death in Tuesday's update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
According to ISDH, the two deaths were part of 14 throughout the state.
As for positive coronavirus cases, Elkhart County had the highest number locally with 40.
Here are Tuesday's numbers:
Statewide — 42,871 positive cases, up 331; 2,377 deaths, up 14; 426,376 tested, up 7,702 with a positive rate of 10.1%.
Elkhart County — 2,665 positive cases, up 40; 39 deaths, up one; 18,825 tested with a positive rate of 14.16%.
LaGrange County — 408 positive cases, up 12; six deaths, zero new; 1,830 tested with a positive rate of 22.29%.
Noble County — 376 positive cases, up two; 27 deaths, zero new; 3,412 tested with a positive rate of 11.02%.
Kosciusko County — 397 positive cases, up seven; two deaths, zero new; 4,293 tested with a positive rate of 9.25%.
St. Joseph County — 1,687 positive cases, up 10; 58 deaths, up one; 22,583 tested with a positive rate of 7.47%.
Marshall County — 369 positive cases, up four; three deaths, zero new; 3,636 tested with a positive rate of 10.15%.
