New local cases of COVID-19 dipped slightly Saturday, with 70 new cases reported.
The data from the Indiana State Department of Health showed new cases since noon Friday was below the 77 reported the day before.
In the five-county north-central Indiana region, no new deaths were reported Saturday.
Here are Saturday’s numbers:
Statewide — 42,061 positive cases, up 411; 2,346 deaths, up 19; 401,802 tested, up 8,915 with a positive test rate of 10.46%
Elkhart County — 2,538 positive cases, up 70; 38 deaths, no new deaths; 17,889 tested, with a positive test rate of 14.18%.
LaGrange County — 365 positive cases, up six; three deaths; 1,547 tested, with a positive test rate of 23.5%.
Noble County — 356 positive cases, up two; 27 deaths, no new deaths; 3,187 tested, with a positive test rate of 11.7%.
Kosciusko County – 374 positive cases, up 10; two deaths, no new deaths; 3,758 tested, with a positive test rate of 9.95%.
Marshall County — 347 positive cases, up five; three deaths, no new deaths; 3,415 tested, with a positive test rate of 10.16%.
St. Joseph County — 1,646 positive cases, up 18; 53 deaths, no new deaths; 21,441 tested, with a positive test rate of 7.67%.
HOSPITAL NUMBERS
The ISDH reported that of the state’s 2,455 intensive care beds in hospitals, 53.8% of those were in use, with another 9.4% of the ICU beds being used for COVID-19 cases.
Of the 2,973 ventilators available in Indiana hospitals, 14.4% of them were in use with 3.8% in use for COVID-19 patients.
Total hospitalizations in Indiana for COVID-19 was 768 patients, according to the ISDH data. Friday’s total was 773 patients. Hospitalizations for the virus peaked April 13 at 1,799.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.