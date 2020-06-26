Elkhart County added 59 new coronavirus cases to its numbers Friday, leading all five surrounding counties in newly reported cases, according to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The numbers are updated by the department each day at about noon.
St. Joseph, Noble and LaGrange counties also saw double digit increases on Friday, with St. Joseph reporting 40 new positive cases, plus one new death, while Noble County reported a jump of 12 new positive cases and LaGrange an increase of 10 new cases.
Other than St. Joseph, none of the other five counties in the region reported any new deaths on Friday.
Here are Friday’s numbers:
Statewide — 44,140 positive cases, up 485; 2,403 deaths, up nine; 453,890 tested, up 9,858 with a positive rate of 9.7%.
Elkhart County — 2,864 positive cases, up 59; 41 deaths, zero new; 20,260 tested, up 374 with a positive rate of 14.1%.
LaGrange County — 430 positive tests, up 10; six deaths, zero new; 1,933 tested, up 34 with a positive rate of 22.2%.
Noble County — 404 positive tests, up 12; 28 deaths, zero new; 3,717 tested, up 129 with a positive rate of 10.9%.
Kosciusko County — 438 positive tests, up six; two deaths, zero new; 4,646 tested, up 98 with a positive rate of 9.4%.
St. Joseph County — 1,780 positive tests, up 40; 60 deaths, up one; 24,172 tested, up 646 with a positive rate of 7.4%.
Marshall County — 393 positive tests, up eight; three deaths, zero new; 3,896 tested, up 116 with a positive rate of 10.1%.
