The Indiana State Department of Health announced Friday that 1,011 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 60,598 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,687 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of four over the previous day. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Here are Friday's numbers:
Statewide — 60,598 positive cases, up 1,011; 2,687 deaths, up four; 678,749 tested, up 12,515; 8.9% positivity rate.
Elkhart County — 4,244 positive cases, up 55; 70 deaths, zero new; 31,332 tested, up 478; 13.54 positivity rate.
LaGrange County — 511 positive cases, up four; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,416 tested, up 15; 21.15% positivity rate.
Noble County — 591 positive cases, up three; 28 deaths, zero new; 5,408 tested, up 57; 10.93% positivity rate.
Kosciusko County — 731 positive cases, up 13; nine deaths, zero new; 7,671 tested, up 170; 9.53% positivity rate.
St. Joseph County — 2,716 positive cases, up 66; 75 deaths, zero new; 36,781 tested, up 442; 7.38% positivity rate.
Marshall County — 695 positive cases, up nine; 18 deaths, zero new; 6,304 tested, up 129; 11.02% positivity rate.
ISDH is hosting free testing clinics through Saturday in the following counties: Elkhart, Henry, Lake, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry and Warrick.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
