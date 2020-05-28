Elkhart County saw 31 new coronavirus cases in Thursday's update from the Indiana State Department of Health. It was the largest increase of any of its surrounding counties.
No new deaths were reported locally, with a total of 37 statewide.
Here are Thursday's numbers:
Statewide — 33,068 positive cases, up 646; 1,907 deaths, up 37; 242,287 tested, up 7,112 (with 13.6% of those testing positive).
Elkhart County — 1,101 positive cases, up 31; 28 deaths, zero new; 8,513 tested.
LaGrange County — 68 positive cases, up six; two deaths, zero new; 498 tested.
Noble County — 204 positive cases, up 12; 21 deaths, zero new; 1,322 tested.
Kosciusko County — 101 positive cases, up four; one death; 1,613 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,221 positive cases, up three; 34 deaths, zero new; 12,054 tested.
Marshall County — 80 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 1,498 tested.
