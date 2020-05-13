Elkhart County saw another 24 people test positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total to 549, according to the Indiana Department of Health's website.
There were no new deaths in Elkhart County reported. However, of the 21 deaths so far, 13 of them were at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart, which is owned by Trilogy Health Services and reported on the company's website.
To maintain transparency, Trilogy keeps a current listing of each of its facilities and it's COVID-19 numbers.
One death has occurred at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart, which was also reported on its website.
That makes 14 of the 21 deaths at long-term care facilities.
St. Joe had another 10 positive cases and Noble County another six.
Two more deaths were reported locally as well: one in Noble County and the other in St. Joseph County.
Here are Wednesday's numbers from the Indiana Department of Health:
Statewide — 25,473 positive cases, up 409; 1,482 deaths, up 38; 154,083 tested, up 4,259.
Elkhart County — 549 positive tests, up 24; 21 deaths, zero new; 4,275 tested.
LaGrange County — 41 positive tests, zero new; two deaths, zero new; 238 tested.
Noble County — 142 positive tests, up six; 17 deaths, up one; 550 tested.
Kosciusko County — 48 positive cases, up one; one death, zero new; 1,011 tested.
St. Joseph County — 857 positive cases, up 10; 28 deaths, up one; 6,399 tested.
Marshall County — 37 positive cases, up one; one death, zero new; 797 tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.