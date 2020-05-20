Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Elkhart County and one more in St. Joseph County Wednesday, according to information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The most recent deaths bring totals up to 26 deaths in Elkhart County and 31 in St. Joseph County.
Seventeen of those overall deaths have been at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart. One has been at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart.
Also, Elkhart and St. Joseph counties also each saw more than 40 new coronavirus cases.
According to the ISDH, Elkhart County had 44 new cases, bringing its total of infected people to 777. St. Joseph County had an additional 40, increasing its numbers to 1,054 cases.
Here are Wednesday's numbers:
Statewide — 29,274 positive cases up 581; 1,716 deaths, up 38; 195,738 tested, up 6,442.
Elkhart County — 777 positive cases, up 44; 26 deaths, up two; 6,265 tested.
LaGrange County — 56 positive cases, up four; two deaths, zero new; 370 tested.
Noble County — 155 positive cases, up three; 20 deaths, zero new; 826 tested.
Kosciusko County — 60 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 1,298 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,054 positive cases, up 40; 31 deaths, up one; 8,893 tested.
Marshall County — 50 positive cases, up six; one death, zero new; 1,067 tested.
