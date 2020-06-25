Elkhart County added 101 new coronavirus cases to its numbers Thursday, along with one death, in information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The numbers are updated each day at about noon.
St. Joseph and Kosciusko counties also saw bigger increases. The last time St. Joseph County saw an increase in the 30s was June 7.
Here are Thursday's numbers:
Statewide — 43,655 positive cases, up 523; 2,394 deaths, up nine; 444,252 tested, up 12,395 with a positive rate of 9.9%.
Elkhart County — 2,805 positive cases, up 101; 41 deaths, up one; 19,894 tested with a positive rate of 14.10%.
LaGrange County — 420 positive cases, up eight; six deaths, zero new; 1,894 tested with a positive rate of 22.17%.
Noble County — 392 positive cases, up nine; 28 deaths, zero new; 2,590 tested with a positive rate of 10.92%.
Kosciusko County — 432 positive cases, up 26; two deaths, zero new; 4,551 tested with a positive rate of 9.49%.
St. Joseph County — 1,740 positive cases, up 35; 59 deaths, zero new; 23,553 tested with a positive rate of 7.39%.
Marshall County — 385 positive cases, up 11; three deaths, zero new; 2,777 tested with a positive rate of 10.19%.
