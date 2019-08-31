Advocates for local waterways working to promote their use, protection

GOSHEN — Need help finding some of the best paddling and fishing spots in Elkhart County? If so, the Elkhart County Waterways Alliance has you covered.
Since its founding back in late 2017, the Elkhart County Waterways Alliance has been on a mission to enhance and promote the sustainability and recreation of waterways throughout Elkhart County.
At the heart of the alliance’s collaborative of stewards is Allison Egan, program director of civic innovation at South Bend civic consulting firm enFocus Inc.
“So enFocus, my employer, is essentially the why and how of how the alliance got started,” Egan said. “When the alliance was created in the winter of 2017, at that time, I had about 70 percent of my time to do kind of community bonded projects, essentially work people pay for. And then I got about 30 percent of my time to just pursue a community or an entrepreneurial interest. So my kind of interest, background, is water resources and protecting them, preserving them, and getting people excited about them. And in talking with some folks in Elkhart County, it was clear that that was an interest amongst many people.”
Given that interest, Egan said it didn’t take her long to coordinate a large group of like-minded individuals and organizations from the Elkhart County area interested in collaborating on a local waterways conversation, and thus the Elkhart County Waterways Alliance was born.
“At the time, we just talked about what was being done, and what could be done, and the group wanted to continue to meet, and so that’s how we formed,” she said of the alliance. “It’s not like we’re 501c3 or anything, but the first official meeting was December of 2017. And then we’ve met probably every other month or so since then. Typically we meet at the Elkhart Environmental Center.”
To date, Egan said the group boasts representatives from Elkhart, Goshen, Elkhart County Parks, the business Fluid Fun, Bristol and Middlebury, just to name a few.
“And then we’ve got just a few citizens who are really interested as well,” Egan added of the alliance. “So like I said, it’s not a nonprofit. It’s a pretty loose alliance. So we’re pretty open to whoever is interested in working on something waterways related. So, we’re kind of taking it slow. You know, as this group starts, we kind of want to get a few projects under our belt, and make sure we’re supporting everyone’s work. I think that’s really the biggest thing, just making sure we’re all helping each other do a good job.”
RESOURCE GUIDES COMING
Speaking of projects, Egan said alliance members are nearing completion of two resource guides — one for fishing and one for boating/paddling — being compiled in brochure form that they are excited to disseminate to both local residents and visitors alike.
“The paddling guide essentially lists the spots where people can put in and take out their kayak, etc.. Then in the fishing guide, it lists some of our favorite spots for fishing,” Egan said of the brochures. “The city of Elkhart’s aquatic biologist actually helped me identify all the sites, the really good ones, and those are the ones we published. So, we are hoping to get copies printed and distributed in the next month or two.”
In addition, Egan said the group is also looking at creating a website that would list all of the information available in the brochures, though the site is still a work in progress.
“So the brochures are really pretty close to being done,” Egan said. “We’re hoping to get a bunch printed eventually and then have them available at places like the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and then all the different parks, and just more broadly available for folks who would be looking. That just hasn’t happened yet. The last thing the brochures are missing is a logo. We’re very, very close on a logo, but that’s going to be the finishing touch.”
LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES
Speaking to the importance of the county’s waterways and the alliance’s desire to see them preserved and enjoyed, Egan said she is always impressed by the local waterways available for recreational use in Elkhart County, and is a tireless advocate of encouraging others to get out and enjoy them — responsibly — as well.
“I just think Elkhart County is lucky to have so many nice, navigable waterways,” Egan said. “I mean, the St. Joe River is just a very easy paddle, the Elkhart River is really pretty, etc. And when you think about Elkhart County being the RV capital of the world, people buy these RVs here, and then they take them to all these destinations, and have outdoor adventures. Well, we have plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventures right here, and it would be nice to remind people of that.”
Jamison Czarnecki, an alliance member and current supervisor of the Elkhart Environmental Center, offered a similar sentiment.
“Between the Elkhart and St. Joe rivers, we have great ability for trout fishing, and we have an immense opportunity for people to be more engaged through kayaking and canoeing,” Czarnecki said. “People have the opportunity to be more engaged with wildlife, people can be more engaged with the waterways, but they can also see different types of birds, and turtles, eagles, river otters ... There are all these fascinating creatures that people don’t really realize are there until they’re out on the waterways, and everybody is usually surprised at the amount of wildlife, and the beauty that they see, and the quietness of the rivers. So, we know that that leads to a healthier, more environmentally conscious population, and also continues to protect our waterways.”
What’s Egan’s overall hope when it comes to the alliance and its future work?
“My hope is to bring people closer to the waterways, and get people to enjoy the resources that are in their backyard,” Egan said. “And I think in doing so, in enjoying those waterways, and having a personal connection with them, they’ll develop an appreciation for them and be more interested in making these small changes that could improve the health of our waterways.”
Along those lines, Egan said there is an Elkhart River clean-up event Sept. 14 at the center, 1717 E. Lusher Ave., Elkhart.
The clean-up effort was funded through a Little Big Ideas Grant from the Vibrant Communities organization.