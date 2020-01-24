GOSHEN — Two teenagers are charged as adults with two other men following a robbery in which a Goshen man was pistol-whipped last weekend. The situation reportedly escalated from a marijuana deal involving counterfeit cash and a mobile phone.
Robbery and burglary charges have been filed against Jovon Dorsey Jr., 27, Anthony Baker, 19, and 17-year-olds Austin Holm and Adrienne Smith after they, along with a 15-year-old juvenile, were arrested Sunday.
The group allegedly broke into a house at Steury Avenue and Middlebury Street and attacked one of the two men inside around 1 a.m., according to Goshen police in a probable cause affidavit in the case.
One of the victims told police a man contacted him through Snapchat about buying marijuana. The man allegedly showed up later and purchased the drug with two counterfeit $100 bills, but dropped his phone while running back to a vehicle, the affidavit shows.
One victim was later messaged on Snapchat again about getting the phone back. When the vehicle from the marijuana deal returned, five males got out, went to the door and knocked first, but then kicked the door open and rushed the other victim. During the struggle, one of the males, allegedly Dorsey, pulled a handgun and struck the victim in the face while demanding the missing phone, according to statements in the affidavit.
The injured man, who had to get stitches on his head, told police the suspects demanded money and jewelry. He described them as wearing bandannas with one of them also carrying a metal pipe, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested the suspects after stopping a vehicle they were in that matched the description of one seen leaving the house after the break-in.
During interviews with the suspects, a detective was told a group picked up Dorsey in Elkhart, and then went to the house for the drug deal. But Baker had dropped his phone and wanted to get it back, the affidavit shows.
The suspects charged in the robbery returned to the house, and Dorsey led the way by kicking in the door, the detective was told. He was also named as the one who struck the victim with the gun while demanding the phone and cash, the affidavit shows.
Two of the suspects also admitted they struck the victims during the melee. Smith was identified as carrying a metal pipe in the affidavit.
Baker told police his phone had been stolen and he went to the house to retrieve it. He said he asked for the device back and denied any further interactions with the victims, the affidavit shows.
Dorsey indicated he had been picked up from a house in Goshen and denied he was at the house where the robbery occurred. He also told the detective he didn’t know why the other suspects implicated him, the affidavit shows.
Dorsey, of Berrien Center, Michigan, is charged with a Level 2 felony count of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony count of robbery resulting in injury and a Level 4 felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Baker, of Middlebury, and Holm and Smith, both of Goshen, are each charged with a Level 3 felony count of burglary resulting in an injury and a Level 3 felony count of robbery resulting in an injury.
The four were jailed after their arrests. The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
The charges were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 2.
