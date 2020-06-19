LIGONIER [mdash] Elva Jay Miller, 78, of Ligonier, died at 10:41 p.m. June 18, 2020, at Goshen Hospital. He was born May 21, 1942, to Eli and Anna (Fry) Miller. On June 22, 1994, in Elkhart, he married Martha Otto, and she survives. Other survivors include three daughters, Esther Anna (Floyd…