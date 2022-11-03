GOSHEN — So ends National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
The month, aimed at promoting and celebrating the employment of those with disabilities, takes place annually in October.
An often overlooked and untapped part of the workforce, individuals with disabilities are hired at a rate of just 17.9% compared to 61.8% of those without, according to a 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Bristol-based nonprofit ADEC is working to bridge the gap between many of its clients and the labor market, with a Job Services department supporting those efforts.
ADEC’s employment coaches help hundreds of individuals with disabilities find meaning and purpose through job placements in both Elkhart and St. Joe Counties. Coaches match workers with disabilities to open jobs in the area while also providing job coaching, training, assistance, and support for the employees at no cost to the employer.
Yuri Reyes Estrada is an employment consultant with ADEC who works with several clients who are navigating their way through the workforce at local businesses. Estrada supports her clients by helping them not only find the perfect job for their skillset, but training them, when necessary, too.
“Having a trainer that helps out getting the employee situated is so helpful,” said Soapy Gnome owner Jenny Frech. She employs ADEC client Emily Krabill, who cleans wraps, labels soap, helps with inventory, and more at the downtown shop. “On special sales, she helps out by bringing her bubbly personality and skillsets,” Frech said. “Emily is a pro now, but anytime we need help with training new skills, Yuri comes by to provide support to make learning the new seamless.” Emily enjoys working at the Soapy Gnome because she enjoys the atmosphere, working with the community and her coworkers. She says, ‘It’s satisfying.’
Estrada echoes these sentiments.
“The supervisors Jaime and Jenny are amazing when it comes to supporting and encouraging Emily,” Estrada said. “I feel happy that Emily works at Soapy Gnome and feel confident she is treated with love and respect when I am not there. Emily is constantly learning new tasks and training give the best customer service anyone walking through the door can receive.”
The owners also enjoy working with Krabill.
“Each week, we discover new talents and skills from within Emily that were unexpected,” Frech said “For example, we went to the fair and she was the leader in giving out soap samples, or when we discovered that she loves to write and is really good…. Discovering hidden skills helps us find even more ways to plug her into the business. She recently passed her Retail Sales Academy certification and will be helping customers on the floor at Christmas.”
The Soapy Gnome isn’t the only place Krabill can be found though. With a wealth of knowledge and a bright personality to boot, Krabill can be found wearing multiple hats at the ADEC facility, too, helping fellow clients with disabilities. She’s a client at Skills & Training, the President of ADEC Self-Advocates, and the host of ADEC’s new podcast, Expert Tips by ADEC Self-Advocates. To check out Krabill’s podcast, which also deals with employment, visit adecinc.com/podcast or search for it on most streaming platforms.
Another participant of the Employment Services program is Breana Gonzales, who recently began working at Goshen’s Hacienda.
“In the short time she has been there she is already creating positive bonds with her co-workers and guests,” Estrada said. “I can tell Breana is happy because she always has a smile on her face, she enjoys greeting the guests and talking and joking with her co-workers.” Estrada said Gonzales has shown so much excitement with the job that she believes it can be her “forever job, if she continues the good work, good attitude, and dedication over time.”
“Breana has been here less than 60 days, and she is still learning, but she is doing great and she’s reliable, and that’s everything a manager could ask for,” said one of Gonzales’ managers at Hacienda, Carl Forbes.
There are many options for employment for the clients of ADEC, or for any disabled person. Finding the perfect match is a matter of time and effort, which Estrada isn’t afraid to put in.
ADEC client David Kreider works at Fairfield Inn & Suites By Marriott. He worked at Furnitureland for almost two years until they closed. Now he helps clean common areas at the hotel.
Estrada said Kreider is driven to contribute to the community by working and giving his best attitude.
“Sometimes people don’t know what it means to our clients to give them a chance and allow them to work,” she said. “It gives them a sense of accomplishment and purpose.”
For more information, or to enquire about hiring a Community Employment client, call 574-522-7751 or email info@adecinc.com.