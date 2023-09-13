BRISTOL — Arts, crafts and coffee lovers will want to check out the bazaar at ADEC on Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aside from the Art by ADEC art gallery, where visitors can purchase art created by ADEC clients, and the coffee shop, where one can get specialty coffees and some snacks, there will also be 23 other vendors showing and selling their wares.
ADEC’s Social Enterprises Manager Victoria Finlay said there will be a wide range of products available including ceramics, stuffed, plush animals, knitted items, wreaths, homemade dice, car fresheners, soaps, lotions and candles and “lots of jewelry.”
Community Outreach Manager Courtney Kahlenbach said, “It’ll be a great stop before the holidays if you have anyone to shop for. There’re some holiday items but the majority are everyday.”
This is the second annual bazaar and Kahlenbach said, “The original goal is to bring people into this space, to connect our artists with other local artists and to connect with the community for volunteer potential and to give the community the opportunity to see the space.”
Finlay said, “Especially after the pandemic, it gives people the chance to come together as community.”
Finlay said it was an opportunity to reconnect, to showcase their artists and ADEC. She said some people who attended last year didn’t realize all the services ADEC offers.
When an ADEC artist sells a piece he or she gets 50% of the proceeds with the other 50% going back to the art program for supplies.
“Last year almost all our artwork sold,” Finlay said.
Last year the event was sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. This year the event is sponsored by LaVanture Products.
Finlay said the ADEC 2023 T-shirt will be revealed at the bazaar. The ladies explained they used to have an ADEC client design the T-shirt, and they wanted to bring that tradition back. They held a competition and artists applied, and then the design was chosen. “The big reveal will be Saturday,” Kahlenbach said.
The winner not only gets the thrill of seeing their design on the T-shirt, they will also get a prize check.
Kahlenbach said they have a new conference space where most of the vendors will be located, and they want to get the word out that the conference rooms are rentable by the public.
“It’s a great opportunity for employers for parties and meetings at a very reasonable price,” she said.
Finlay said the spaces could be rented on evenings and weekends too if they have advance notice but that would be at a higher price.
Aside from the bazaar, Gaining Grounds Coffee Shop is open to the public Monday through Friday from 6 a.m.-3 p.m., and artwork can be purchased during those hours as well.
Finlay said, “They can also have a piece commissioned or purchase the artwork online.”
She explained they have an intern project through the Gaining Grounds Coffee Shop. Clients apply to work there, go through an interview process and when they enter the program, they are taught valuable job skills that will help in the future. There are baristas on hand who help guide the interns.
The DJ will be in the courtyard along with a couple of vendors and the family games.
Kahlenbach and Finlay invite everyone to come out and enjoy the day.