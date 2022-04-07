BRISTOL — A celebration at ADEC Thursday marked 70 years of the organization’s support for people with disabilities in Elkhart County.
Friends, family, clients, and supporters of ADEC attended to hear and offer comments from District 48 Indiana State House Representative Doug Miller, Director of Public Policy for the Arc of Indiana Hannah Carlock, and President, CEO of ADEC Donna Belarus, and former employee of ADEC for almost 47 years and member of the board of directors Cary Kelsey.
Kelsey, recalled a home visit he made in 1973 to a widow and her only child, a daughter with Down’s Syndrome when ADEC was still known as Aux Chandelle.
“I remember her saying to me, ‘Cary, don’t you ever leave Aux Chandelle,’” he said. “I believe what she was really saying was ‘Aux Chandelle, don’t you ever leave my child.’ And ADEC never did.’”
ADEC continued to provide support services for the daughter throughout the rest of her life.
“In fact, ADEC walked with this woman through the onset of Alzheimer’s, and later sat with her as she drew her last breath,” Kelsey said. “I am so proud to be a part of ADEC and its mission providing support, choice, and possibility for those we have served in the past and those to be served well into the future.”
Such is the story for many ADEC clients.
“ADEC serves the spectrum of life, from diagnosis through retirement, and a variety of different services for each, making sure that each is empowered to live the life they want to live,” said “When they dream, we help them live that out,” said Director of Community Outreach for ADEC Troy Smith.
“I’m very grateful that I came to ADEC,” ADEC client Mandy Lemon said during the ceremony. “You’ve all touched my heart.”
Lemon has been a member of ADEC for almost 20 years, gaining support, resources, and friends. Lemon’s parents Bryce and Tamara say the organization’s commitment to serving people like her helps to ensure their daily life can run smoothly.
“ADEC has provided a place for our daughter to enjoy social interactions, serve the community, and explore creative expression,” Tamara said “Knowing that our daughter is spending her day in a safe environment, gives us the opportunity to more effectively manage the necessities of family living.”
Lemon was one of several ADEC clients to speak during the ceremony, expressing their appreciation for the work the nonprofit does for the disabled community.
During the ceremony, State Representative Doug Miller presented a resolution from the Indiana General Assembly honoring ADEC for its 70 years of service.
Founded April 7, 1952, ADEC, originally known as Aux Chandelle, was established by ADEC’s first employees, who were also the families members who envisioned a different life for their children, Smith said.
Public schools were not then legally required to educate people with disabilities. Institutions specially designed for the education of disabled learners took the burdens of care off the parents but hid people with disabilities away from the public eye. Little attention meant little hope for improvement, and less than optimal conditions.
ADEC’s mission began to change hearts and minds throughout the area, and by the mid-sixties, friends, families, and community supporters in Elkhart County were able to launch a capital campaign successful enough to fund the construction of a new school, Aux Chandelles. Aux Chandelles is French for “into the light.”
The name aligned with ADEC’s goal to bring people with disabilities out of the darkness of institutions and to help them shine. The dedication and open house for Aux Chandelles were held in 1966. In 1974, the school was moved to the current ADEC headquarters, 19670 S. R. 120, Bristol. In 1976, a merger of several groups serving people with disabilities brought about the Association for the Disabled of Elkhart County.
In 1991, the acronym ADEC became the official name of the organization. Smith added, however, that the acronym’s meaning has transformed to mean “A life of their own, with Dignity, Employment, and Community.”
“Today we’re able to look back at what opportunities looked like then and see just how far we’ve come, how the community has really rallied together to provide choice and possibility for our neighbors with disabilities and ADEC is continuing to pave the way,” he said.
ADEC continues to grow opportunities for Michiana residents with disabilities. Currently, they are working toward opening a new day program in South Bend, which will triple the services they are able to provide to the area.
In Bristol, the ADEC-owned Gaining Grounds Coffee Shop is also preparing for an internship program for those with disabilities of all ages.
“They’ll get certified in a whole bunch of food service, communications, and marketing, different expertise areas, and it’ll be paid, so it’ll be both an opportunity for employment, but it will also be an opportunity to learn skills and an opportunity to connect with local employers. It’s a really great launch point and connection point for individuals who are wanting a job but just need a few extra support systems to get through. It’s pretty exciting.”
