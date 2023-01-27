NAPPANEE — Additional work on the Oakland Trail project was approved Monday by the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety, pending an answer from the contractor on negotiated time.
Mike Reese of The Troyer Group brought a request for change orders for additional work on the project. Reese said they asked them to extend the mound on the north end of the creek bed to keep the buffer going between the golf course and the trail. Reese said he thought the original cost was too high so he negotiated with the contractor, R. Yoder Construction and they agreed upon a cost of $1,940.
Reese also asked the contractor to remove concrete bases on the north bank, which they said was additional work. Reese checked and they were originally asked to remove anything in the creek bed so since the concrete they wanted removed is outside the creek bed it is technically an addition and the negotiated cost is $950.
What is still pending is the length of time to get the work completed. R. Yoder Construction asked for an additional five days — Reese said he thinks one day for each of the work items should be sufficient but he hadn’t heard back from them at the time of the meeting. He wanted the board to approved pending that agreement so as not to hold up the work further.
“Anything more than two days is too much,” he said.
ACCEPT DEDICATION OF UTILITIES
Adam Maxwell, president of InTech Trailers was present to request the dedication of water and wastewater utilities recently installed along C.R. 101 to the City of Nappanee.
These utilities are for their new facility at 29286 C.R. 52 and consist of approximately 1,457 feet of 12-inch water main and 1,554 feet of 8-inch wastewater collection main and structures.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said there’s some restoration of ground work that still needs to be done so the city wants a performance and maintenance bond to cover the cost of the work if not completed. Maxwell said they filed with the bond company on Friday so they should be receiving it soon.
The board accepted the dedication of the utility along with four easements along C.R. 101 and will sign agreements upon receipt of the bonds.
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said when all the paperwork is in order the city will reimburse InTech for the cost of the upsizing of the water main which the city requested for future needs.
In other utility business Gerber received approval for an emergency repair on the main interceptor on Clark Street. He said they found a concrete pipe and rocks in the manhole and using the new camera discovered where it came from, which had a two foot top of the main missing.
“That’s our main sewer, without it we’d be in trouble,” Gerber said.
Beer & Slabaugh did the repairs at a cost of time and materials but Gerber didn’t have an amount at the time.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE BOARD:
• Approved a request by Duane Moneyheffer for use of the pavilion on April 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p..m for the Abate Blessing of the Bikes. Moneyheffer said it’s the 25th year for the event.
• Approved having Tree Removal Two remove 14 trees along Woodview Drive so it will be done before the required April 1 deadline at a cost of $7500.
• Heard Northern Indiana Public Service Company will start relocating utilities along Woodview Drive next week.