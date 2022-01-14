Activist reflects on MLK Jr. holiday

ELKHART — With the Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday commemoration Monday, the head of one of Elkhart County's primary civil rights organizations reflected on the status of race relations in the area.
"Race relations in Elkhart County is, overall, good," said Ronnie Davis, head of the Elkhart County chapter of the NAACP by email.
Davis said that the NAACP Board of Directors consists of community leaders, judges, school superintendents, mayors, lawyers and doctors.
"If a complaint exists, we investigate and can find a resolution without exposing the accused," he said.
Davis believes that race relation with respect to the Elkhart County School System is good.
"The NAACP has a working relationship with all the Elkhart County School systems," he said. "Over the years we had a few cases of equal expulsion time for students of color and white students. These issues have been resolved on a case-by-case bases."
Yet some issue remain. Davis believes that redistricting by the state party in power is another issue that could cause people of color not able to get elected, and that that party can draw district lines to their advantage.
"Fighting voter suppression is a national NAACP issue," Davis said. "Voting rights are under attack nationwide as states pass voter-suppression laws. These laws lead to significant burdens for eligible voters trying to exercise their most fundamental constitutional right. Since 2008, states across the country have passed measures to make it harder for American, particularly Black people, the elderly, students and people with disabilities to exercise their fundamental right to cast a ballot."
These measures include cuts to early voting, voter ID laws and purges of voter rolls, Davis said.
"These are just a few of the Civil Rights issues we still face in 2022," he said.
Local Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events
The Elkhart NAACP chapter will present the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Award to Franklin and Cora Breckenridge Monday at 3 p.m. at St. James AME Church, 122 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Elkhart. The Rev. Charlie Cross will serve as keynote speaker.
Goshen College, 1700 S Main St., will host the following events, also Monday. The keynote speaker that day will be Dr. Vilna Bashi Treitler, who is Osborn Professor of Sociology at Northwestern University. According to information from Goshen College, "she is a sociologist and visual artist. Her scholarship theorizes about international migration, race and ethnicity and the dynamics of hierarchical socioeconomic structures both domestically and internationally. She has published several articles and books."
Events include:
- MLK Day Open House, 9 a.m., Union Building, Hunsberger Commons
- King Celebration Convocation, 10 a.m., Church-Chapel
- Nature PreK Observation and Professional Development, 11:30 a.m., Merry Lea – Farmstead Site, 2152 S. 425 West, Albion
- King Celebration Breakout Sessions, 1 p.m., Church-Chapel
- King Celebration Prayer Service, 4 p.m., Church-Chapel