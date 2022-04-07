GOSHEN — The theme of the annual Achievement Night for the Elkhart County Extension Homemaker is “We Will Walk Hand in Hand, Side by Side.”
Extension Homemakers from 17 clubs throughout Elkhart County will begin the evening at 6 p.m. The newly elected county officers for the 2022-2023 club year will be introduced. Certificates will be presented to new members, prestigious members who’ve achieved more than 50 years membership, 50-year members, county chairpersons of committees, county officers, cultural arts participants, and others. A memorial service will also be conducted for deceased members since April 2021.
The event will take place April 19, in the Martin and Fidler Rooms of the Elkhart County Community Center on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C. R. 34, in Goshen.
