Accused meth dealer appears in court

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man faces a trial with his girlfriend in a meth dealing case.
Donald Wilson III, 52, appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing.
Wilson is charged with two Level 2 felony counts of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony count of dealing methamphetamine and a Level 6 count maintaining a common nuisance.
The case was filed in December 2019 based on the results of an undercover investigation through the county’s Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit. Wilson and his girlfriend, Ashley Demerly, allegedly dealt an aggregate of nearly 30 grams of meth at separate times in June 2018 and July 2018 during the investigation, according to details in a probable cause affidavit in the case.
Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Wilson’s behalf during the hearing, appointed a public defender to the case, and took a request for a bond reduction under consideration. Wilson is jailed on a $275,000 bond, police information shows.
Christofeno also scheduled Nov. 16 as the date for Wilson’s trial to begin.
Demerly, 33, is charged with two Level 2 felony counts of dealing methamphetamine and a Level 6 felony count of maintaining a common nuisance. Her trial is also set to begin Nov. 16, court information shows.
