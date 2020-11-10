GOSHEN — Access to city buildings have been limited due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County.
According to an announcement on the Facebook page City of Goshen, Indiana on Tuesday evening, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman issued the executive order earlier in the day.
"The mayor signed Executive Order 2020-15, noting that COVID-19 has continued to affect the State of Indiana, with 12,133 confirmed cases and at least 169 deaths resulting from COVID-19 in Elkhart County to date. The order also notes that the number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 continues to rise at an alarming rate in both the county and state; the seven-day moving average of daily positive cases of COVID-19 has increased from 50 on Oct. 30, to 262 on Nov. 7.
"The order calls for additional work practices to keep City employees safe, further restrictions to public meetings and hearings, and for limited access to City buildings while the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
"All City buildings will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, with the exception of the following:
• Utility Business Office
• Police and Courts Building, which will remain open for court hearings and trials
• Buildings staffed or operated by the Parks & Recreation Department will be open for programming and for scheduled rentals (only those pursuant to guidelines development by the Parks Department and approved by the Mayor)."
Members of the public will be permitted to enter city buildings for meetings scheduled with city employees, and the City Council chambers will remain open for public meetings and hearings, the announcement stated. Anyone entering a city building must comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order that requires a face covering.
City buildings will remain closed until further notice, the announcement stated.
“The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County is of concern,” Mayor Stutsman said stated in the news release. “The well-being of our City employees is very important to me, and it is my hope that this executive order will keep them safe so that we can continue to serve this community during these trying times. If you have any trouble getting a hold of City staff or departments needed, please feel free to call City Hall (533.8621) for assistance).”
