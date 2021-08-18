GOSHEN — Abonmarche, an engineering, land surveying and architecture firm serving northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, unveiled its newly designed downtown Goshen office at 303 River Race Drive.
After operating for many years out of an office southeast of the downtown area, the Goshen team will now occupy a two-story suite in the Hawks Building, an old three-story industrial structure that has been undergoing a transformation. The Hawks Building was built around 1870 and is a former furniture factory along the historic Mill Race Canal in Goshen.
The new Abonmarche workspace, designed by the company's architectural team, pays homage to the building’s industrial history, according to information provided by Abonmarche.
The Goshen office is one of 10 Abonmarche locations across southwest Michigan and northern Indiana.
Abonmarche acquired its Goshen office five years ago from Brads-Ko Engineering and Surveying, a firm serving the area dating back to 1968.
“This new space will enable our growing team to continue serving our clients in Goshen and its surrounding areas at the high level of customer service they have come to expect,” said Brad Mosness, director and vice president at Abonmarche. “We’re eager to start this new chapter, offering an elevated workspace experience to our staff as well as visiting clients.”
According to the statement issued by Abonmarche, the Abonmarche architectural team, led by architect Arvin Delacruz, designed the new offices using adaptive reuse principles that bring new life to the old mill building. The Hawks Building has been renovated into a mixed-use building that includes residential spaces, a café, and professional office space.
“In our suite, we wanted to inject a contemporary aesthetic while being mindful of the building’s industrial structure, exposing some of the structural beams and columns,” Delacruz said. “We also focused on designing for wellbeing, enhancing natural daylighting by providing solar windows on the east and west sides of the suite. The Goshen office was designed in such a way that, similar to our new South Bend space, both the private offices and our open workstations feature views to the outdoors.”
The offices feature a blend of private offices and open workstations, areas for collaboration with colleagues as well as clients, and amenities including a full kitchen and refreshments.
The Abonmarche Goshen team began operating at the location Aug. 5. Aside from a new address, all other contact information, including phone number (574) 533-9913, fax number, email and website — remain the same.
For more information about Abonmarche, visit www.Abonmarche.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.