Now is a good time to water trees.
The ones that most need water therapy are young, or have been planted or transplanted sometime during the past two to three years. So any trees which were planted this spring, or last fall, and any time last year, as well as in 2018, and even 2017, are in need of supplemental watering right now. We have been in an unusually extended period of 90-degree weather — I’m sure we’re all quite aware — and other than a few brief pop-up showers we have had little appreciable rain since June. This combination of hot and dry weather has depleted our soils of moisture.
The majority of a tree’s roots are within the top 24 inches of the soil. Even large, mature trees anchor themselves primarily in this 2-foot zone beneath the surface. This is because this part of the soil contains the most nutrients which a tree needs, the most air distributed within pores which a tree needs, and the most ideal amounts of water. As a tree grows and matures some roots certainly do wind their way deeper, but for the most part roots grow in a horizontal fashion, spreading away from the trunk in an intricate web, one-and-a-half to two times as broad as the tree’s canopy spread above ground. This strategy allows a tree to access the greatest possible amount of nutrients and moisture. The feeder roots — tiny, fine, hair-like roots at the very tip of the root system — absorb what the tree needs, and passes these elements through the tree.
Young and transplanted trees have a much more limited root system than established and mature trees. In the case of young trees this means that their feeder roots do not extend horizontally very far, and that they simply do not have the ability to access larger amounts of moisture in the soil. In the case of transplanted trees, their limited root systems are usually a result of root loss — cut or otherwise removed and stressed — during the transplanting process. With transplanted trees the roots which have been lost are largely the important feeder roots (sometimes up to 90 percent of them); even if the transplanted tree had a good sized root ball, it likely arrived with few of the feeder roots intact. A transplanted tree spends considerable time and energy re-growing its feeder roots so that it can become established.
When a summer turns hot or dry or both — like this one — the moisture levels in the top horizons of the soil evaporate or are depleted. Trees with limited or compromised root systems, like young or recently transplanted trees, suffer since they are unable to gain the vital amounts of water which they require.
All trees transpire large amounts of moisture through their leaves. Leaves require water in order to complete their task of photosynthesis (making food for the tree). But since leaves are paper thin and are necessarily exposed directly to the sun, water is relatively easily wicked out and evaporated from them. This is an important reason that a steady supply of water is fundamental to a tree’s health.
When a tree begins to become drought stressed, one of the first things it does is shed its leaves. This may seem extreme — and it certainly looks extreme — but it actually makes a lot of sense. Since the leaves are heavy water users, and also a primary source of water loss, shutting them down (wilting) and dropping them allows a tree to conserve the water which it still has in its system. A tree in this state is not dead, though it may look like it. One easy way to see that the tree is still alive is to gently scratch a branch tip with your thumbnail, pulling back a small piece of the tree’s “skin” to reveal the living green tissue beneath. If the tissue is green, the tree is just waiting for more water. Please water it — it will grow new leaves.
Of course, a tree can’t go on in a suspended, leafless state forever. It needs to be manufacturing more food via its leaves, for which it needs water. And while a tree will have some stored energy in its system, any energy which it must use to re-leaf during the growing season needs to be replaced as quickly as possible in preparation for the coming winter and following spring.
While there is certainly a delicate balance which trees have to manage, especially when they are young or transplanted, they are also extremely resilient. Even with this past Friday’s rain, giving them twenty gallons of water in a slow trickle a couple times a week will help them to get established. And getting them established now means that their shade will cool many people for many years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.