I am lucky to be able to take a week off from work between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
I’m spending the time at home with my family, not traveling anywhere. Besides being with my family, I’ve been able to spend a lot of time outside, walking the land where we live. I try to make time for hiking in all seasons, year-round, because the land shows itself in different ways month by month.
What I love about the winter is that the land’s true contours slowly begin to show. The leaves have come down already. And after several good snows, the grasses and ferns and other annual plants that stood tall and straight through the growing months, bend over and lay down. The rise and fall of the land comes into relief again, and I see once more the depression which will fill with water in the spring, becoming a vernal marsh.
I see how much higher the ground is where the White Pines are growing, and how much lower it is where the Silver Maples and Slippery Elms are. I walk on into the deepening cold of the bomb cyclone.
Standing at the edge of the old meadow, which is filled with the gray stems of summer’s goldenrod, I see a flicker of bright color. A Blue Bird has just landed on a Hawthorn tree. I watch it for maybe ten seconds before it flies out of sight. I watch for another ten seconds, in case it comes back.
It doesn’t.
As I turn to hike further, I hear a distant call. I know this sound, but I don’t expect to hear it on such a cold day as this. I tilt my head up to the sky. Loping on their large wings is a high-flying flock of twenty-some Sandhill Cranes. They make their croaking call to each other — as if to ask, “do you really know the way, is this the right way to go?”.
I wonder what the land below looks like from their height. I wonder if warmer temperatures than normal — until the past weekend — lulled them into delayed migration, and I wonder if the winter lay of the land is different enough that it confuses them.
I wonder how they survive this arctic blast. I wish them good luck and good speed on their flight.
I catch myself then. There are so many creatures gathered here on this land, hunkered down against the killing cold. I can see the half-thawed hollows where deer have crouched on the snow through the night. I see the tracks of birds, mice, rabbits, raccoons.
I see the trees standing stoic in the snow. These all deserve a goodwill wish, a goodwill prayer. Especially at this time of year, the darkest, coldest, bleakest time. Christmas time. It’s the least I can do.
My prayer won’t feed them or warm them, any more than it will refugees in Somalia or Ukraine. But what I think about, on my knees in the snow, is that the Christ child comes every year, at this time. Right now, when the hardest months are ahead, this baby child comes, with nothing but trust that it will somehow be cared for, fed, warmed, kept alive.
That’s the way it is with all new life. This one, too — who we celebrate so extravagantly, and expect so much from, including salvation from every demon and tyrant imaginable — has nothing but the graces of the earth to depend upon.
Year after year, the Christ child comes to us. Whether or not we’re religious about it. Year after year. Maybe every day of every year. Maybe every hour of every day of every year, the Christ child is born among us.
I’m on my hands and knees in the snow on the land. Trying to understand. I see the light in the sky fading, I feel the cold pouring down. The cranes are flying on; all they have is trust. The trees are standing still; all they have is trust. The Christ child is being born; all it has is trust. Could it be that trust is good enough for me?
I want to say that it is. I want to understand it this way: the earth is steadfast, earth is good enough, it is more than good enough. It is good like the infant Christ — it is holy as the body of Christ.
Trust it. Trust it and love it, the way that the Christ child does, born year after year after year into this earth, receiving and offering simple abundance.
I stand and walk across the land to my home.