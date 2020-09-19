I am a very amateur beekeeper. I’m keenly aware of this as my brother and sister and I pull comb frames out of one of our hives, and they point out the drone brood and the eggs. I can’t tell the difference between the drone (male) brood and the worker (female) brood, and I’m not really sure that I can see the eggs down in the cells — they’re either too small, or the light isn’t right. Meanwhile, they’re discussing whether the eggs are just a couple days old or more like four or five days old, and what that might mean about the proximity of the queen bee. All the time bees are crawling around busily, on the frame we’re looking at, on the remaining frames inside the hive box we’ve opened, on our gloved hands and protective suits.
My sister, the real brains behind this beekeeping operation — who, in 3 years of learning and studying has quickly surpassed my 15 years of bumbling “practice” — decides that the eggs are older. This is good news. Since we are not seeing eggs, nor brood, in other frames, it means that the queen (whose principle job is to lay eggs) is almost certainly further down in the hive, having quickly passed through this frame days ago. The rest of the frames in this level of the hive where we are working are full of honey; now we can confidently remove these frames, carefully brushing the bees back into the hive, without worrying that we might inadvertently damage the queen.
“Careful” is a tricky word when it comes to bees. “Careful” on whose account? Ideally for both the bees and the humans involved. Of course, while there is a reward for the humans on the other side of this work, there is nothing especially great about what’s happening right now to the bees. Their honey, their food, which they’ve spent all summer making and storing, is being taken from them. So we’re trying to be as careful as we can not to disturb or anger or harm them any more than necessary, so that in turn we won’t be harmed any more than necessary as we make off with the honey.
This becomes a more and more difficult negotiation the further we work down into the hive. Even though we keep smoking the bees occasionally to dull them and drive them further down — away from where we’re working — the fact is that we are displacing hundreds and thousands of bees as we go, and piling them up on each other. It becomes harder and harder for them to get out of our way. More and more of them are aware of the intrusion, more and more of them not pleased with what we’re doing.
We’re almost done with this hive. I pull the last few frames out, and brush one side clear of bees. My brother pumps the smoker and brushes the other side of the frame clear. My sister quickly opens the storage box, I put the clear frame in, and she quickly closes it up again, before any bees can follow it in.
By the time we’re done, the bees are really flying around. I can hear them hitting my suit and my helmet, trying to get in, and I can feel their buzzing-burrowing in the thick cotton of my gloves where they are sinking stingers just out of reach of my skin. I try to stay calm, move slowly, brush them away gently. We close up this hive, and step away for a moment to let everyone relax a bit. There is one more hive we want to harvest honey from. My brother and sister and I are all feeling good, happy about the amount of honey in the first hive, and expecting a similar amount in the second. We go back to work.
My sister guides us through the second hive. Everything goes smoothly. I get stung on my right hand, through the glove, but its all right, and there is a nice amount of honey here as well. We don’t take all the honey; in fact we probably leave close to half in each hive. This is what the bees will rely on for energy in the cold months ahead, before they go dormant, and in the spring before there is nectar to be gathered.
Later on, with help from other family members, we spin about 12 gallons of honey out of the frames. It runs out of the spinner and into buckets. We also fill a quart jar for each of us to take home to our families right away. This should keep us all going for a while, too.
