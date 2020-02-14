I’ll admit there’s about as much romance in figuring out the electrical consumption of a desk-top printer as there is in giving a cat a bath.
What I mean to say is that figuring out how much energy a facility or a machine consumes is not sexy. But it is important.
Four Goshen College seniors are working with the Environmental Resilience Department this semester to conduct an energy audit of the Rieth Interpretive Center.
Jose was in on Wednesday taking readings on our appliances with a simple watt-gauge. Lydia, Gabe and Mandira have all been in various times over the past weeks, looking at the building’s blueprints for information about appliances and insulation, researching the thermal rating for windows, peeking into crawl spaces, counting lights and thermostats and collecting past energy bills.
From this work, they will piece together a fairly detailed picture of how much energy the building consumes. We should also get a good idea of which pieces of equipment are using the most energy (furnaces, air conditioning units, office appliances), whether there are clear inefficiencies, and — importantly — what can be done to become more efficient. It’s a lot of work, and for the most part, pretty tedious.
But, there are really good reasons to do it. The two clearest reasons are cost savings and greenhouse gas emissions reductions. This small step that we’re taking at the Rieth Interpretive Center is a test case for what we plan to do across the city’s departments — work which has already been underway for years at some facilities — and which we then hope to model to the rest of the Goshen community. These steps lead to and become part of a climate action plan.
While a climate action plan ultimately has a fairly wide scope — communitywide, for example — its not to suggest that smaller pieces (such as individual households, businesses, organizations, government operations) can’t also create their own plans for energy efficiency and emissions reductions. The basic pieces consist of discovering how much energy is being used (and how much greenhouse gas is being emitted), forecasting how much is likely to be used over a period of time if no changes are made (including how much business-as-usual will cost), setting goals for desired changes and then implementing a plan to actually make the changes happen so that real money can be saved and real emissions reduced.
This is what Goshen is working toward. At the municipal government level, we will be working throughout the year to reach an even more granular understanding of our energy consumption than last year’s emission inventory revealed. What we’re doing at the Rieth Interpretive Center might be exhibit A. As that piece comes into focus, and a plan of action emerges, we will need to broaden our attention to encompass other important elements of a climate action plan which can lead us towards greater accountability.
To that end, we want to have a series of opening discussions around some of these elements, and then end with conversation about the nature of a climate action plan for Goshen.
On Feb. 25, Matt Meersman, director of the St. Joseph River Basin Commission, will be at the Rieth Interpretive Center to talk about the value of our water resources in the context of a changing climate. His talk will begin at noon, and everyone is welcome to join for the next hour (bring your own lunch), to listen and ask questions. The next Tuesday — March 3 — Carrie Tauscher, State Community and Urban Forest Coordinator, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, will speak about the social, economic and ecological roles that urban trees play in helping communities prepare for and adapt to the impacts of climate change. This talk will also be at noon at the Rieth Center.
We’ll have lunch-hour talks on the remaining Tuesdays in March on other topics. These will help us prime the pump for at least two more meetings on March 26 and 30 when we will discuss more directly the idea of a climate action plan for Goshen, and the role which such a plan can have in making our community more resilient in the 21st century. These final two meetings on climate action planning will be intended as a forum to offer ideas, and to give input and suggestions about how to proceed.
The process of gathering all the data may not be much more fun then bathing a cat. But pulling it together so we can see our reality more clearly — so that we can imagine a new reality — is very exciting to me. Please plan to attend any and all of the lunch-hour presentations, and the subsequent climate action plan meetings. Contact the Department of Environmental Resilience at 574-534-0076 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.