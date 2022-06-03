In April, on Good Friday, congregants and friends of Berkey Avenue Mennonite Church began planting trees onto an acre of land behind the church building.
By the end of the Easter weekend, 700 trees, represented by 17 different species were in the earth.
This bit of ground was part of a larger two-acre plot which the church purchased in 2007. Some of it was used to create a large community garden. Another portion of it was seeded to wildflowers. The back acre was left to be mowed. The land is surrounded on two sides by residential development from the past several decades, and on a third side by farmland.
At one time, this land must have been farmed, too, along with the rest of the neighborhood. And before that? Before that, it would have held forest and wetland, and forested wetland. And now this acre is being returned to trees.
Why?
James Yoder, who attends the church, saw an opportunity. While the garden and the wildflowers represented certain aspects of church life and church values, something was still missing. In 2020, with the onset of the COVID pandemic, Berkey Avenue moved their worship services outdoors, as did many other churches. They felt fortunate to have extra green space to accommodate them.
An Outdoor Sanctuary Committee led by Ruth Miller Roth and Bryan Heinz and James recognized the potential to nurture an outdoor sanctuary, which could be used regardless of pandemics. This outdoor worship space would help the congregation to interact with the Creator in a new way. Planting the back acre to trees — reforesting a small portion of land — was a way to act out long-term intention, long-term care, and long-term hope.
James began researching and attending online seminars, to learn about reforestation and scaled-up planting. He consulted with Steve Thomas, a local arborist and Ben Wilson, a district forester about tree species which might be most appropriate for northern Indiana, for the kind of space available at the church.
And of course, he began talking with members of the congregation, to gauge and engage interest. James, who has a very charismatic smile, helped others to see and feel the rightness of giving some land over to a wooded sanctuary. The vision caught.
The JoinTrees tree-planting campaign of the Mennonite Men organization committed some funding and expertise to the project. The City of Goshen’s goal to double tree canopy by 2045 became part of the motivation. And the growing awareness of the important role that trees play in land stewardship helped the congregation — and James — pull together all the different pieces.
A planting plan was developed and mapped. Trees were ordered from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources State Nursery (a great way to buy lots of trees), a planting date was selected, and the word was spread. The ground was prepared, and a spot for each tree was marked with a flag identifying the species. The Sunday before planting, James encouraged fellow attenders to consider planting a tree as a symbol of hope and resurrection.
On Good Friday, lots of people showed up with shovels, and several hand augers. There were demonstrations about proper planting — correct depth, making sure roots are respected. Crews were organized, family groups given instruction, and trees were planted. By the time I arrived shortly after noon, James told me that he needed to slow things down to make sure that there were enough trees for the youth group to plant the following day. Indeed, by Easter, a small forest was planted.
Any kind of planting requires faith. There is also certainly work and maintenance involved. But as anyone who has planted a garden knows, there is only so much that a person can do — the actual growing is up to the intricacies of germination, nutrition, photosynthesis, cell division, molecular biology, things that merge quickly toward mystery, where control is relinquished. When a church plants trees — or anything — it is a signal of living faith; it is demonstrating a release of control (fertilizer, irrigation, mowing) and acting on trust that a given part of the earth (especially in our part of the earth) is capable of beauty and growth and grandeur well beyond human design. When a church surrounds itself with trees, it is giving time and space to something much larger than itself in an act of faith that God’s good earth is exactly that — God’s and good.
Trees are an expression of tithe, or even jubilee — the idea that land should return to its original owner or state. When trees are present, we have to put aside certain ideas of practical use, optimal efficiency, maximum productivity. We have to content ourselves with a slow unfurling of bounty — which can test our faith — and which can also strengthen our trust.
Deepened trust is good for all of us.