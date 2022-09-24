Climate change is caused by burning lots of fossil fuels.
Fossil fuels allow us to work very quickly and be very busy. I wonder if, in addition to shifting away from fossil fuels, learning to live at a slower pace could be an important way to mitigate global warming. I find myself thinking more and more about what it might mean to slow down, and how that might help us respond to and prepare for the warming decades ahead.
Trees and forests are the natural landscape of our environment, and our urban forest can actually help us to slow down and become less busy, in some very practical ways. We spend a lot of time and energy pushing the forest away, trying to keep it from growing.
We do this primarily by mowing, but we also do it by weeding, cutting, shoveling, or using poisons. If we choose to allow more of the forest into our greenspaces – at home, at school, at the factory, at the office building, at church, downtown, in the neighborhood, in the industrial park, at shopping centers – we could spend less time on the activities that keep trees out.
I know that some people really love their lawns, and love to care for them, and I know that there are some places where trees shouldn’t grow for very good reasons. So, I’m not suggesting that trees should be allowed to grow everywhere. But most properties have space, maybe even just a small ten-by-ten-foot corner – maybe quite a bit more – that could be given to trees, where the lawn care could stop and be replaced by forest-care.
Within a growing season, trees will germinate in nearly any un-mowed greenspace, so its not even necessary to go out and buy a tree. More than likely, a variety of trees will begin to grow. True, some may not be terribly desirable; its easy enough to remove those and let something preferred mature. In any case, the point is to do less lawn maintenance, and create a little more space for trees.
We’ve just entered the fall season. In a number of weeks leaves will begin to fall. Custom dictates that this is a work-heavy time of year, raking, blowing, mulching, hauling leaves all across our yards, and all across the city. Again, I get it that for some of us, lawn care is an act of pride and joy, and that means removing all the leaves.
But its not for all of us – and it doesn’t need to be. Its ok to let leaves remain on our yards and on our grass. The worst that will happen is that some grass may die, which means it may not need to be mowed, which means maybe a tree can grow.
That’s not so bad. It fits in very nicely with the idea of giving some of our greenspace to trees.
If letting leaves lay where they fall feels too extreme, there are some other good alternatives that can reduce some of the work associated with leaves. Leaves can be mulched in place with a mower, allowing nutrients to be absorbed back into the soil (reducing fertilizer needs). Leaves can be put on a garden bed. Leaves can be raked and placed in a compost pile, or even in that little ten-by-ten-foot space dedicated for tree growth.
In all these scenarios, a key is that the leaves are kept on site, not dumped at the roadside. That’s at least one task which we don’t have to take on, and beautifully, it means that our Street Department doesn’t have to take on the task of picking these leaves up, saving them time, energy, and money.
Beyond reducing lawn work, there are some other really good reasons for creating more tree-space. Trees reduce stormwater run-off (and the damage that can result), trees reduce the amount of energy we use (and have to pay for), and trees keep us cool. In fact, Goshen’s Urban Tree Canopy Goal – highlighted by both Goshen’s Climate Action Plan (2021) and Flood Resilience Plan (2022) – specifies doubling our tree coverage by 2045.
This is really important because we’ve seen record high temperatures this year on both the east and west coasts (for example: 101 F, Newark, NJ, July 24; 116 F, Sacramento, CA, Sept. 8), and we know from regional climate projections that we will also experience rising temperatures here in the Midwest. The more trees we have in our city, the cooler our ambient air temperatures will be, meaning we’ll use less energy to cool ourselves mechanically.
Adapting our culture to a warmer climate should steer us toward a slower lifestyle. Our urban forest ecosystem can play an increasingly important role in both keeping us cool and cooling our pace.