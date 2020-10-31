We’re in a tough moment.
Americans appear to have less and less trust for the institutions, ideas, ideals and principles that provide social structure and coherence. I am far from being the first person to make this observation (it’s hard to escape it in this season), but we seem to be more and more uncomfortable with various kinds of authority which ask for our trust, such as media, professional experts from economists to scientists, political rhetoric and functions, public safety structures and those who relay history. Certainly there are more examples.
As we can see around us, one of the results of this lack of trust for common authorities is to seek out authority which does feel comfortable — which doesn’t ask us to do things we don’t want to, or associate in ways we don’t want to, or think about things we don’t want to. That’s a pretty natural instinct, I suppose — I don’t like living under the thumb any more than anyone else. But the issue is that, in a populous democracy like ours where there are so many social structures held in common, if we self-select into quasi-religion-political camps we soon lose the ability to talk about community and listen to each other. I wonder if that is where we are heading. I wonder, sometimes, if we’re already there.
Anyone who pays attention to the news, regardless of which network or outlet, can easily come to the conclusion that political and social discourse in this country is simply not happening. There is a lot of talk going on. But there really isn’t any listening. The words, and the ideas behind the words, are not being understood. Frustration ensues, which turns into threats violence, some of which become actual violence. To me, it all circles back to this issue of trust — that is, doubt or mistrust, that people will be taken seriously and cared for.
Mistrust happens when people are taken advantage of, are ignored, are misrepresented, are lied to, are disenfranchised, are marginalized, are demonized, are dehumanized and much worse. Mistrust happens when people are hurt. The mistrust which we see, and feel, and intuit — in ourselves and in others all around us — signifies to me that we are hurting. The fact that we can’t even listen to each other talk about our frustration and anger and hurt, means to me that our own pain is too overwhelming. I think we must be a nation in deep, deep pain.
That’s a hard thing to admit. My own intuition is that a lot of our pain is centered in grief. I think that we live with a lot of collective grief — many of us don’t want to face it, many of us work hard not to face it, many of us have to face it daily. Our inability, or unwillingness, to recognize and listen to each other’s grief and pain only drives the mistrust deeper. And also the pain.
Here in Goshen, I think we do a fairly good job of trying to listen to each other, regardless of background and preferences. We’re not perfect, of course we can do better, but I think we at least know this and work at it. That’s the beauty of neighborhoods, of local ecosystems and economies, of community-level decision-making: we see each other face to face and have the opportunity to know each other, to listen to each other. We have the time and the cause to know each other well. The decency and care which we exhibit for each other is worth guarding.
Sometime after Tuesday, elections up and down the ballot will be completed. Candidates are going to win and lose. Some who I vote for will win, some who I vote for will lose. It’s the same for nearly each one of us who votes. That means that we’re all winners and we’re all losers. Which is to say that calling one group winners and another losers is a pretty tenuous kind of name-calling. Adopting the posture that losers are to be ridiculed or discounted and treated as less worthy is even more dangerous.
What would it be like to show compassion and empathy to those who feel that the election didn’t go their way, or who maybe even feel threatened by the various outcomes? What would it be like for neighbors of differing persuasions to stand up for each other’s dignity? It would require some actual listening, and some real courage.
And I think it could begin to regrow some trust. Maybe even begin some healing.
As a simple act of trust and hope, please vote.
