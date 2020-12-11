The year 2020 has been a very fraught year. The unease which has defined the year touches all of us, in multiple ways. I don’t really need to list the different sorts of unease, or turbulence, or upheaval which have affected all of us — it doesn’t take more than a pause of several seconds for each one of us to name a number of these disturbances.
To add to the discomfort, we have sharp disagreement with each other about the nature and cause and solutions for the various predicaments we are in. To say it bluntly, we are pretty sure that someone else is at fault for the crises which surround us — someone who denies responsibility, or turns the responsibility back on us — and who may be someone we know, maybe even know well. We might even like these people, in other circumstances; except that now we are really angry with them.
I am humbled by the courage which so many people, across the entire range of issues, have exhibited by putting their bodies and their voices in full view of the world. Doing so makes you vulnerable, open to attack and accusations, and the uncomfortable feelings of other people. And yet, people are so compelled by their own convictions, and the plight of others they know, that they are willing to risk ridicule in order to speak. I’ve put myself in that place a couple times this year, and I remember my fearfulness, as well as the joy of uninhibitedness. There is something soul-satisfying and deeply freeing about an open declaration of what you believe to be right.
As this year comes to an end, I am thinking about what the next year will bring, and what will be the results of the past year’s fervent emoting. What will come of our expressed anguish, our shouted condemnation, our hoarse consternation? Will we mostly back off for a while, lick our wounds, fortify our arguments, regain our strength and get ready to come out louder? That seems a likely scenario. Or maybe we just keep right on staking our positions with relentless drive, buoyed by those who support us and by those we represent. That seems pretty likely, too.
It is good to say what we believe. But I still wonder what the results will be. More specifically, I wonder how creative we imagine the results might be. I am wondering whether — regardless of the particular argument — we are imagining real results which might actually do recognizable good for the people we disagree with? That’s a tall order. But it seems to me that a constructive result — one which encompasses even the needs of adversaries — is much better than a result which harms and reduces.
The question is, what can we do together that is constructive for our community, even while we wrestle to secure our world views? I think there are some things we can do. First, we need to acknowledge and honor the courage it takes for anyone to say publicly what they feel. Second, if what we intend through our public statements is goodness for the community, then we need to do good for the community.
There are many ways to do good for our community, especially right now. Making contributions to various charitable organizations is an obvious way to demonstrate our passion. A short list of these organizations includes Salvation Army, United Way, The Window, the Center For Healing and Hope, Maple City Health Care Center, LaCasa, Interfaith Hospitality Network, the Elkhart County Clubhouse, ADEC, The Boys and Girls Club. There are others as well.
A friend of mine suggested another way to mark our depth of feeling and desire for change: plant a tree. Of course, that resonated with me. But the more I thought about it, the more it made sense. Caring for a tree as it grows is a way of nurturing the cause it represents and the personal meaning that cause holds. As it grows — becoming larger, more productive, more beautiful — the change which it inspires can also become larger, more productive, more beautiful. And in fact, trees in our community bring us together, cool us down, ease our minds, soften our views.
Planting a tree demonstrates commitment to a belief for the long haul; 30 years from now, 60 years from now, maybe longer, when we see the size of that tree we will also see that we cared enough to tend a tree with such patience, and with confidence that the object of our care is accomplishing untold good for a community that needs all the good we can give.
Imagine all the good we can grow with our passion.
