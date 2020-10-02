Over the past summer, we contracted a recent Goshen College graduate, Aidan Friesen, to extend some research he began during his last year at the college. His initial research focused on the trees in one small neighborhood, College Farm (south of College Avenue and east of the college campus), and was designed to make some projections about the current tree species mix and potential impacts of climate change. It was really interesting research, and we thought it should be more widely applied to our public inventory of 13,000-plus trees across the city of Goshen.
The essential question that we were interested in is: how will projected climate change impacts effect our urban forest over the course of the 21st Century? (Admittedly, there is a lot to unpack in that question; some basic reference points about impacts to Indiana can be found at https://ag.purdue.edu/indianaclimate/indiana-climate-report/ and impacts to tree species can be found at https://www.fs.fed.us/nrs/atlas/tree/373. This last “Climate Atlas” site belongs to the USDA US Forest Service and was an important part of the research.) The follow-up question to the first one is, what should we be doing to prepare our urban forest for these impacts?
It’s important to be up front about the underlying assumption which leads to the above questions: caring for our urban forest is necessary. That assumption — the need to care for our urban forest — is built on the fact that current analysis of our inventory of public trees estimates the economic and ecological benefits of these trees at $1.44 million annually. These benefits include air quality, stormwater mitigation, energy use reductions, carbon dioxide reductions, and property values. The fact that these benefit values are assessed to public trees alone indicates that the estimated three to four times as many trees on private property could have a value of three to four times that of our public trees. That’s a lot of value.
Aidan’s research set out to look at our current benefit value — generated by the current species diversity present in Goshen — and measure it against two different climate scenarios at the end of the century. In order to do this, he had to break the inventory down into individual species, and then match the species in our inventory to those in the above mentioned US Forest Service Climate Atlas, which projects the ways in which ideal habitat for different tree species will shift geographically because of changes in temperature and precipitation. With these tools, the research built mathematical ratios to estimate the projected economic value of different tree species at the end of the century, factoring in different climate impact scenarios.
So, what did the research find? Well, the big takeaway is that the value of the benefits that our inventoried trees generate will decrease moderately to significantly, within the range of climate scenarios. Depending on whether the impacts are mild or harsh, the tree species currently in our urban forest will fare better or worse. Some will certainly fare better, but in aggregate — pooling the projections of all the species together — our forest as a whole is likely to suffer. Under mild impacts (less extreme temperatures and resulting effects) the overall value of our urban forest benefits is projected to drop by roughly 19%; in a harsh impacts scenario (more extreme temperatures and resulting effects) the value of our forest decreases past 40%.
The implied reason for these decreases is that some of our current species will not thrive in the future the way they do now. In fact, the research shows that three of our four major maple species (Silver, Sugar, Red) could show a cumulative decline in value approaching 90% by the end of the century under harsh climate conditions. This finding could be quite consistent with other research documenting the projected plight of sugar maples in the Midwest. As the Maple City, a city with a named affinity for at least one genus of trees, this is borderline existential information that needs to be considered carefully.
Back to the essential question, how will projected climate change impacts effect our urban forest over the course of the 21st Century? This research suggests that our forest, as it exists today, will be significantly diminished. The secondary question was, what should we be doing to prepare our urban forest for these impacts? While this is only one piece of research, and a very preliminary one, at the very least it clearly points to the idea (which we’ve been working on for at least a decade already) of diversity: species diversity is the cornerstone of urban forest health and productivity.
In the next column, I want to look more closely at what this research and a subsequent research project suggest regarding how we should think about diversity. What are some strategies for diversifying our urban forest into the future?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.